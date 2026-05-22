Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solar PV to dominate ‘electricity-led era’ of the future – BloombergNEF

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

Features, Interviews

‘We’re waiting on robotics for a big paradigm shift’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

News

Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

News

Shorter-term PPAs, sophisticated offtake structures lead discussions at Renewables Procurement & Revenue 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Solar PV to dominate ‘electricity-led era’ of the future – BloombergNEF

News

SAEL commissions 600MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh, India

News

Stewart Glass to expand Ohio solar glass facility

News

Grenergy secures solar-plus-storage PPA in the US

News

Solving offtakers’ challenges should be the main goal of solar-plus-storage developers, say industry experts

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset
Electricity will account for two-thirds of new energy demand from now to 2050. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The world is entering an ‘electricity-led era’, with solar PV set to become the globe’s largest electricity generation technology by 2032, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF).

Electricity will account for two-thirds of new energy demand from now to 2050, driven by demand from electric vehicles, data centres and wider electrification across economies, BloombergNEF said in its New Energy Outlook 2026 report.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The report highlighted the growth of data centres in particular, which hit 84GW of capacity in 2025, a 20% increase year-on-year consuming 500TWh of electricity, or 1.9% of global total demand. BloombergNEF expects data centre demand to more than double by 2050, ultimately consuming one tenth of global electricity demand.

In the next six years, solar PV will become the largest single electricity generation technology in the world, the report says. This is because of the huge reductions in the cost of solar equipment and generation in recent years, and what BloombergNEF called “massive overcapacity” in the solar sector.

Global grids are also set to become more flexible over the next decade – something essential to expanding renewable energy capacity and managing demand. “A larger, more dynamic power system requires increased flexibility from both supply and demand,” said BloombergNEF. “By 2035, some 11% of megawatt-hours generated are shifted, up from 3% today.”

The report points out that there is currently no new viable low-cost energy technology set to take over from solar PV and battery energy storage, despite “billions” in government support and US$0.5 trillion in corporate equity for startups and other firms. “Hopes are high for new nuclear, geothermal or storage technologies, but none has been proven sufficiently at scale – yet,” the report said.

“As EVs, data centres, population growth and industrial activity spur electricity demand, the world is in a race to meet rising energy demand with the most efficient, least-cost technologies,” said Matthias Kimmel, head of energy economics at BloombergNEF. “[the New Energy Outlook] shows that solar becomes the world’s largest generator overall by 2032, while storage jumps 17-fold to 3.8 terawatts by 2050, underscoring how clean technologies are increasingly critical to energy security, system flexibility and meeting the world’s growing power needs.”

Global fossil fuel crisis

In the short term, BloombergNEF said that continued rapid deployment of clean energy technologies could allow nations across the world to “cut their reliance on imported fossil fuels and ultimately strengthen their energy security.”

The three major shocks to the energy economy in the last decade – COVID-19, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the current Iran-US-Israel war – have made the case for reducing structural reliance on fossil fuels and imported energy. BloombergNEF said that the current situation, “Far more so than in previous energy crises, many countries that are dependent on fossil fuels are able to reduce their economic exposure to energy commodity imports by adopting low-carbon technologies.”

Graph: BloombergNEF

The biggest importers, like Vietnam, Japan, India and Indonesia, stand to gain the most in GDP terms from reducing energy imports as each spent between 3% and 6% on energy imports in 2025. Europe and China – 2.3% and 2.7% of GDP spent, respectively – also stand to gain considerably, while net exporters like the US and Saudi Arabia will also “modestly” reduce their import spends, the report said.

“We’re living in another moment of crisis, but unlike in past decades, today there are real options for countries to react,” said David Hostert, chief economist at BloombergNEF. Data from SolarPower Europe this week showed that the continent’s existing solar PV fleet has saved around €10 billion in avoided gas imports since the outbreak of the Iran war in March.

“We now have viable technologies that can be deployed at scale and fast, at an overall lower cost to the system than the fossil fuel technologies that used to be the primary choice. Through clean power and electrification we can strengthen energy security and reduce harmful emissions along the way,” Hostert said.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
bloomberg nef, bloomberg new energy finance, data centre, energy imports, finance, Iran war, solar pv

Read Next

At the same time, discussions around the EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded in January 2026, are raising a key question: could Europe emerge as the next major export destination for Indian solar manufacturers? Image: Flickr.
Premium

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

May 22, 2026
As trade dynamics shift, could the EU become the next big market for Indian solar suppliers? PV Tech Premium explores the outlook with Wood Mackenzie’s Yana Hryshko and IEEFA’s Charith Konda.
Dominion Energy's Seabrook solar project in South Carolina. Image: Dominion Energy

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

May 22, 2026
The planned merger of US utilities NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy should be met with “caution” by state lawmakers, according to a number of US clean energy and political non-profit groups.
The new division has been structured around five key service areas, including field inspections and mechanical assessments, remote monitoring and controls diagnostics, ongoing technical support, operator training programmes and monthly performance reporting. Image: Polar Racking.

Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

May 22, 2026
Polar Racking has launched a Solar Asset Management Division to support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities across utility-scale and commercial solar projects in North America and the Caribbean. 
On Site Energy's Martin Gaffney speaks at the 2026 Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit.
Premium

Shorter-term PPAs, sophisticated offtake structures lead discussions at Renewables Procurement & Revenue 2026

May 22, 2026
On Site Energy's Martin Gaffney said 'We’ve seen PPAs as low as four years,' during this year’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit.
The projects named SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2, were developed with an investment of nearly INR30 billion (US$311 million), spanning over 2,400 acres. Image: Unsplash.

SAEL commissions 600MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh, India

May 21, 2026
Indian renewable energy company SAEL has commissioned 600MW of solar project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. 
Brookfield's James Phillips speaks at the 2026 Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit.

Solving offtakers’ challenges should be the main goal of solar-plus-storage developers, say industry experts

May 21, 2026
Developers of co-located solar-plus-storage projects need to ensure their projects are designed to ‘solve’ the challenges faced by offtakers.
Newsletter

Most Read

SAEL commissions 600MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh, India

News

Ocean Sun inks MoU to deploy utility-scale floating solar across Asia

News

Enbridge to build 365MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming for Meta data centre

News

Australia’s New South Wales launches ‘biggest renewable energy tender in the state’s history’

News

Grenergy secures solar-plus-storage PPA in the US

News

GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA