Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solving offtakers’ challenges should be the main goal of solar-plus-storage developers, say industry experts

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Latest

Grenergy secures solar-plus-storage PPA in the US

News

Solving offtakers’ challenges should be the main goal of solar-plus-storage developers, say industry experts

News

Solar PV helped Europe avoid €10 billion in gas imports since Iran war started

News

Speed to power, reduced cost and risk driving behind-the-meter PPAs

News

‘Who can manage the risk?’: The central challenge in PPA negotiations

News

Ocean Sun inks MoU to deploy utility-scale floating solar across Asia

News

Australia’s New South Wales launches ‘biggest renewable energy tender in the state’s history’

News

Enbridge to build 365MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming for Meta data centre

News

CAISO approves transmission plan enabling 45GW of new solar PV

News

Price discrepancy the main barrier to UK PPA deals, developers say

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Brookfield's James Phillips speaks at the 2026 Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit.
‘The really key question, though, is ‘what does the offtaker landscape look like?’ and what problem are you actually aiming to solve for them?’ asked James Phillips. Image: Caleb Wissun-Bhide and Solar Media.

Developers of co-located solar-plus-storage projects need to identify the challenges faced by offtakers, and ensure their projects are designed to “solve” them.

This was the opinion of James Phillips, vice president of energy at Brookfield, who spoke on a panel discussion this morning to kick off the second day of the Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit in London. When asked about the challenges faced by developers of projects that incorporate a range of renewable energy technologies, such as solar PV and battery energy storage systems (BESS), Phillips suggested that the primary focus should be on answering this fundamental question, before aiming to tackle the more specific technical challenges.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“The really key question, though, is ‘what does the offtaker landscape look like?’ and what problem are you actually aiming to solve for them?” he said.

“Of course a hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) is going to be more complicated to do than a solar only or a wind only [PPA] as we’ve now got an additional asset to manage,” he continued, echoing sentiments expressed on the first day of the event that PPA negotiations have become increasingly complex in Europe.

Pierre-Louis Raust, director of development at Power Capital Renewable Energy, described BESS projects, both standalone and co-located, as a “very highly technical product … because it has import and export and, depending on the use case, you will degrade it faster or slower”. BloombergNEF’s Sonia Grunenwald delivered a presentation at the summit yesterday covering the complexities associated with batteries, and particularly in terms of the sophisticated revenue stack required to turn a profit from a BESS project.

Sarah Montgomery, co-founder and CEO of Infyos, also said that developers with expertise in solar PV and BESS need to ensure they have a firm grasp of the intricacies of co-location: “There’s a lot of developers that have a very strong track record in PV moving into co-location. On a technology side there’s complexity that comes with BESS … does the developer understand the interplay of the different systems?”

“My observation is that there’s this duality between risk and risk mitigation in hybrid [projects]; in one part you’re trying to get closer to the profile that the customer wants and you get more flexibility, but on the other hand you introduce a whole new set of technical complexity and contractual complexity,” said Mark Augustenborg Ødum, co-founder and CFO at Better Energy, echoing this idea of co-located projects bringing additional complexity.

‘Absorb the risk of volatility’

The panellists also agreed that many of these complexities can create challenges in the long-term; as Augustenborg Ødum said, “you don’t know how the market is going to develop in the future [where there are] risks that you don’t know; it’s hard for bankability.”

“One thing I think is very important is that from a seller perspective, these deals are now much more complex to model on a long-term basis,” added Phillips. This uncertainty was picked up on by On Site Energy’s Martin Gaffney, who gave a presentation on the first day of the event that his company has become more involved in short-term PPAs, as short as four years, in part because of the challenges associated with modelling revenues in such a market over the long-term.

Raust said that there is a fundamental mismatch between the “static document” of PPA frameworks and the “dynamic environment” of the European energy mix amid the energy transition.

“A 15-year PPA shouldn’t be trying to predict the market viability,” he explained. “Instead, for me, it should try to be robust enough to absorb the risk volatility of the market evolution and not destroy the bankability.”

This week’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit, held from 20-21 May in London, is hosted by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. The event covers PPA design, tackling high energy prices and more; for more information, including the full agenda and ticket options, visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
europe, finance, RERevenues, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Aerial view of the Gabriela project in Chile

Grenergy secures solar-plus-storage PPA in the US

May 21, 2026
Spanish independent power producer Grenergy has signed a long-term hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) with US utility Georgia Power.
Image: Unsplash/Andreas Gücklhorn.

Solar PV helped Europe avoid €10 billion in gas imports since Iran war started

May 21, 2026
Europe has avoided €10 billion in gas imports since the start of the Iran war thanks to power generated from its solar PV fleet, according to research from SolarPower Europe.
There could be an argument that reducing the number of parties involved in PPA negotiations would reduce complexity. Image: Caleb Wissun-Bhide / Solar Media.

‘Who can manage the risk?’: The central challenge in PPA negotiations

May 21, 2026
Panellists addressed the challenges associated with signing a PPA, given the differences in priorities between the parties involved.
A solar project operated by Meta.

Enbridge to build 365MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming for Meta data centre

May 20, 2026
Canadian energy firm Enbridge will develop a 365MW/1,600MWh solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming, US, as part of an ongoing partnership with tech and data giant Meta.
Caleb Wissun-Bhide

Price discrepancy the main barrier to UK PPA deals, developers say

May 20, 2026
Price is the main barrier to PPAs being transacted in the UK market today, a panel at the Renewable Procurement and Revenue Summit said.
An illustration of a Carbon manufacturing plant.

Lack of European policy clarity forces Carbon to shut down 5GW module plant plans in France

May 20, 2026
European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon has abandoned its plan to build a 5GW module assembly plant in France due to a lack of conditions required for EU-made solar PV manufacturing.
Newsletter

Most Read

Enbridge to build 365MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage project in Wyoming for Meta data centre

News

HDRE and Greensteel Australia partner on renewable energy for green steel production

News

GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

News

SNEC and Intersolar Munich 2026: What to look out for

Features, Guest Blog

Ocean Sun inks MoU to deploy utility-scale floating solar across Asia

News

DTE Energy seeks 1GW of solar, wind capacity in Michigan

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA