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GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

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The companies are also collaborating on performance enhancements aimed at improving energy generation profiles for utility-scale projects. Image: First Solar.

US-based tracker and balance of system provider GameChange Solar has partnered with US thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar to support the deployment of domestically manufactured thin-film solar modules in India. 

GameChange Solar said it has invested in research and development over the last year to optimise compatibility between its tracker systems and First Solar’s India-manufactured Series 7 modules. The engineering work included design optimisation tailored specifically for GameChange Solar’s tracker architecture rather than standard module integration. 

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The announcement follows the execution of two utility-scale solar projects in India where First Solar’s thin-film modules were deployed on GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker systems.  

According to the companies, the projects have been operational for more than a year and achieved uptime levels of approximately 99.8%, demonstrating compatibility between the module and tracker technologies under Indian operating conditions. 

“India has been an important market for First Solar for over a decade, and we continue to invest in building our manufacturing and supply capabilities here. As demand for domestically manufactured modules grows, collaborations like this help ensure that projects can be executed with greater certainty, backed by reliable supply and strong on-ground performance,” said Sujoy Ghosh, VP – business development, First Solar.   

The partnership comes as India ramps up implementation of domestic content rules through frameworks such as the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and the Approved List of Cell Manufacturers (ALCM), which are designed to reduce reliance on imported solar equipment and strengthen local manufacturing capacity. 

“What we are seeing now is a shift in how projects are being designed. It is no longer just about module or tracker selection in isolation, but how the two work together to deliver consistent generation over the day. Our work with First Solar is focused on that integration, and the results we are seeing on operating projects reinforce the impact this can have on overall performance,” said Vikram Kenjale, VP – India, GameChange Solar. 

The companies are also collaborating on performance enhancements aimed at improving energy generation profiles for utility-scale projects. Ongoing optimisation work is focused on refining generation curves to maximise output for project owners and operators.

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