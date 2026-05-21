Stewart Glass to expand Ohio solar glass facility

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The new line will produce “Ultra clear” glass of between 2.0-3.2mm thickness with a dual-layer anti-reflective coating (ARC). The company said all planning and engineering procedures have been completed.

Stewart Glass said the facility is designed to support “increasing demand across the solar industry while maintaining strict quality and consistency standards.”

The firm began operations at its first solar glass production line earlier this month. The second line will double its production capacity.

Expansions in the US module production industry have been considerable in recent years, with over 60GW of nameplate capacity now online across the country. With growing pressure on imported components like cells, wafers and polysilicon, as well as volatile prices for commodities like glass and aluminium, domestic US products have become sought after.

PV recycling firm Solarcycle is also planning to produce solar glass in the US, at a first of its kind facility which will use recycled materials to produce new glass. It has signed a prospective supply agreement with Illuminate USA.

Canadian Premium Sand is also planning to produce solar glass at a facility at an undisclosed location. It plans to build a factory capable of producing 4GW worth of solar glass annually, partially financed through federal tax breaks.