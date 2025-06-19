Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

The solar PV project has already secured a 10-year pay-as-produced power purchase agreement (PPA) with digital infrastructure firm Equinix.

The inauguration marks a phase of rapid expansion for the London, UK-headquartered firm in the Iberian Peninsula. While relatively new to the Portuguese market, the company has already built over 400MW of controlled capacity, with an additional 200MW currently under construction. Backed by a 1.7GW portfolio across the Iberian Peninsula, Sonnedix now plans to double its operating capacity in Portugal by the end of the year.

Recently, Sonnedix signed a PPA with national rail operator Renfe to supply 420GWh of renewable energy annually, following the official inauguration of Sonnedix’s 150MW Covatillas PV portfolio of three projects in the Cuenca province of Spain.

The PPA covers a significant portion of Renfe’s projected energy demand, supporting the company’s sustainability targets. Additionally, The Covatillas projects will deliver part of the contracted power to Renfe, together with Sonnedix’s Portachuelo portfolio, located in the province of Toledo.

Globally, Sonnedix’s portfolio exceeds 11.68GW, highlighting its growing presence in the renewable energy sector. Of this, 1.15GW is currently under construction. The company is also advancing a 6.7GW development pipeline across markets including Chile, France, Germany, Japan, and the US.