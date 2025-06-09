Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

The PPA was signed following the official inauguration of Sonnedix’s 150MW Covatillas PV portfolio of three projects in the Cuenca province of Spain. The Covatillas projects will deliver part of the contracted power to Renfe, together with Sonnedix’s Portachuelo portfolio, located in the province of Toledo.

Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio includes three solar PV plants linked to a common grid point, alongside seven other solar and wind projects, forming a 1GW renewable energy cluster. With construction complete, Covatillas 1, 5, and 6 will produce around 300GW of clean energy annually.

“The inauguration of our Covatillas portfolio marks a significant step in translating our development pipeline at scale,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO, Sonnedix.

London-headquartered Sonnedix has a total project portfolio exceeding 11.68GW, including 1.15GW under construction and a 6.7GW development pipeline across markets such as Chile, France, Germany, Japan, and the US.

In November 2024, the firm commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Castilla-La Mancha, raising its operational renewable energy capacity in Spain to over 1GW. The portfolio includes three 50MW PV plants, with electricity supplied to US data firm Equinix under a ten-year PPA signed in May 2023. These projects represent half of a 300MW portfolio acquired from RIC Energy in 2021, with the remaining capacity for late-stage development.

Outside Spain, Sonnedix inaugurated its 21MW WD Cluster in Poland’s Podlasie region, with local and regional officials in attendance. Around the same time, Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy – part of a larger portfolio deal that will add 250MW to its Italian renewable energy assets.