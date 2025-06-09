Subscribe To Premium
Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Qcells launches recycling arm, EcoRecycle, in US

PV Price Watch: N-type poly prices fall as project rush abates

Sonnedix, Renfe sign 420GWh PV supply agreement

Saatvik Solar to build 4.8GW solar cell, 4GW module facility in Odisha, India

Policy gloom overshadows bright Q1 for US solar and storage

Sunnova lays off 55% of workforce, subsidiary files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NOA reaches financial close on 349MW solar PV project in South Africa

France registers zero or negative prices nearly all of May

rPlus Energies secures $500 million for 400MW/1.6GWh Utah solar-plus-storage project

Eternal Sun acquires simulator provider Wavelabs

Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio’s three solar PV plants and seven other projects form a 1GW cluster producing around 300GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Sonnedix.
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with national rail operator Renfe to supply 420GWh of renewable energy annually for its commercial operations. 

The PPA will cover a significant portion of Renfe’s projected energy demand, supporting the company’s sustainability targets. The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony in Madrid.

The PPA was signed following the official inauguration of Sonnedix’s 150MW Covatillas PV portfolio of three projects in the Cuenca province of Spain. The Covatillas projects will deliver part of the contracted power to Renfe, together with Sonnedix’s Portachuelo portfolio, located in the province of Toledo. 

Covering 300 hectares, the Covatillas portfolio includes three solar PV plants linked to a common grid point, alongside seven other solar and wind projects, forming a 1GW renewable energy cluster. With construction complete, Covatillas 1, 5, and 6 will produce around 300GW of clean energy annually. 

“The inauguration of our Covatillas portfolio marks a significant step in translating our development pipeline at scale,” said Axel Thiemann, CEO, Sonnedix. 

London-headquartered Sonnedix has a total project portfolio exceeding 11.68GW, including 1.15GW under construction and a 6.7GW development pipeline across markets such as Chile, France, Germany, Japan, and the US. 

In November 2024, the firm commissioned its 150MW Betierra solar portfolio in Castilla-La Mancha, raising its operational renewable energy capacity in Spain to over 1GW. The portfolio includes three 50MW PV plants, with electricity supplied to US data firm Equinix under a ten-year PPA signed in May 2023. These projects represent half of a 300MW portfolio acquired from RIC Energy in 2021, with the remaining capacity for late-stage development. 

Outside Spain, Sonnedix inaugurated its 21MW WD Cluster in Poland’s Podlasie region, with local and regional officials in attendance. Around the same time, Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy – part of a larger portfolio deal that will add 250MW to its Italian renewable energy assets.

