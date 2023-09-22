News

Southern Power acquires 200MW Millers Branch solar project in Texas

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EDF Renewables sold the Millers Branch project after signing a power purchase agreement earlier this year. Image: EDF Renewables

US energy company Southern Power, a subsidiary of utility the Southern Company, has acquired the 200MW Millers Branch solar farm in Texas from EDF Renewables.

The project, in Haskell County in central Texas, is currently under construction, and Southern Power noted that it has the potential to upgrade its power capacity to 500MW. It expects to complete construction on and begin commercial operations at the project in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Southern Power also announced that, once work at the project is completed, power generated at the project will be sold to Thermo Fisher Scientific. The company is a US manufacturer of instruments and equipment for the laboratory and pharmaceutical fields, and plans to power all of its US sites with renewable power by 2026.

This power purchase agreement was first signed with EDF Renewables in February this year, and Southern Power expects to honour the 20-year arrangement.

“Millers Branch represents a significant milestone for Southern Power as we are entering this project with expansion opportunities,” said Southern Power president Robin Boren. “The project exemplifies Southern Power’s ongoing commitment to enhancing our solar portfolio as we build the future of energy.”

The news is the latest expansion to Southern Power’s renewables portfolio. The company currently operates close to 5GW of renewable projects, including 2.4GW of solar capacity across six US states, but has not commissioned a new solar project in several years, since the Gaskell West 1 project in California began commercial operations in 2018.

The deal is the latest news to come out of the vast Texas solar sector, which boasts the second-largest installed capacity in the US, behind only California. Last week PV Hardware announced plans to open a 6GW tracker manufacturing facility, and Scout Clean Energy signed a power purchase agreement for a 209MW project, in the state.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
acquisitions, deals, edf renewables, millers branch solar project, southern company, southern power, texas, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023