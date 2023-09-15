News

PV Hardware to open 6GW tracker manufacturing facility in Texas in October

By JP Casey
PV Hardware is aiming to increase its global manufacturing capacity to close to 30GW. Image: PV Hardware

Spanish solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware has announced that it expects to finish construction at its tracker manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas by October 2023.

The company The company initially planned to begin commercial operation at its Texas facility in June, and announced the new timeframe at RE+, the leading renewable power conference.

The move will significantly increase the company’s total production capacity, as the factory will have a capacity of 6GW of trackers. When considered alongside the company’s operating factories in Spain and Saudi Arabia, this will increase PV Hardware’s global production capacity to close to 30GW.

“Having our own manufacturing facilities and guaranteeing high quality standards, short delivery times and local economic support allow us to distinguish ourselves from our competitors” said Alvaro Casado, PV Hardware global commercial director.

“Our goal is to become a key player in an energy transition in which photovoltaics will play a fundamental role and its performance, we are sure, will depend strongly on the development of solar trackers”.

The company also noted that the facility would comply with domestic material supply requirements imposed by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Biden’s landmark piece of legislation that aims to establish a domestic supply chain for components critical to the renewables sectors. PV Hardware aims to bring the new facility online during this period of greater interest in domestic solar manufacturing, when demand for US-made solar equipment could be high.

This is PV Hardware’s latest significant investment into its manufacturing potential, following the commitment of €20 million (US$21 million) into its Spanish manufacturing hub in February, and its targeting of 21GW of global production last September.

The announcement also follows OMCO Solar’s opening of a sixth manufacturing facility in the US, which was also unveiled at RE+ this week, as manufacturers across the US solar sector look to expand their operations.

