News

Brookfield-owned Scout Clean Energy signs 209MW corporate PPA with Colgate-Palmolive

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Markum project will be located across McLennan and Bosque Counties in Texas, the state where this SB Energy project also stands. Image: SB Energy.

Colorado-based solar developer Scout Clean Energy has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with household product manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive for the power due to be produced at its 209MW Markum solar project in Waco, Texas.

The deal will last for 20 years and is expected to match the electricity requirements of Colgate-Palmolive’s entire US operations once the site is commissioned in late 2024. Markum solar will be Scout Clean Energy’s first greenfield solar project, and it said that construction – which it will manage itself – is due to start this Autumn.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Power actually produced at the project will go into Texas’ ERCOT transmission network.

“With the PPA and construction contracts executed, we are extremely excited to move forward with the 209MW Markum Solar project. These contracts provide Scout the certainty to build our first solar project,” said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy.

Ann Tracy, chief sustainability officer at Colgate-Palmolive said: “VPPAs are a valuable part of our renewable energy master plan and will help us achieve our targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity across our global operations by 2030.”

Scout Clean Energy is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, one of the largest renewable energy asset owners in the US. Brookfield purchased the company in September last year alongside Standard Solar in a deal valued at roughly US$2 billion.

Brookfield recently announced plans to commission 18GW worth of renewable energy projects in the next three years across its asset portfolio, particularly targeting the growing market for corporate PPAs like this one with Colgate-Palmolive. In June the company bought the renewables development arm of utility Duke Energy for US$2.8 billion, and March saw Brookfield acquire both Australian Origin Energy and European developer X-Elio, the latter from fellow investor KKR.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
Brookfield Renewable, colgate-palmolive, pv power plants, texas, us, virtual power purchase agreement

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023