Sun and Steel's new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

By PV Tech
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Sun and Steel's new simplified tracker design promises Capex, EPC and O&M savings

Product Reviews

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

News

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy in deal worth US$1.8bn

News

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

News

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

News

Immediate grid upgrades needed to support global renewables deployment – EY

News

R.Power launches US$226m tendering programme as Polish PV portfolio proceeds

News

Two consortiums battle over 3GW Chilean power line tender

News

Nexif Energy signs power supply deal for 75MWp project in the Philippines

News
Prototype testing of Sun and Steel’s new tracker design. Image: Sun and Steel.

Sun and Steel Solar LLC began in 2017 and has developed a single axis tracker for PV solar farms to be the better mousetrap of trackers by leapfrogging the competition and their status quo. Simplicity being the ultimate in sophistication, the product is designed to deliver the truest, lowest total cost of ownership, unparalleled reliability, and satisfaction to all stakeholders.

Product outline

This tracker is based on the inventor Robert Dally’s 42 years of PV experience and 17 years of tracker experience (two previous tracker developments in 2004 & 2007 installed in 600MW of projects internationally).

It places PV modules either two in portrait (2P) or three or four in landscape (3L & 4L), which can be attached one module at a time or as pre-assembled “panels” (2 purlins + 2, 3, or 4 PV modules) that can be assembled offsite or in an on-site comfortable tent (rain or shine) for high levels of consistency (quality, reliability) and ease and speed of EPC attachment to the torque tube. These independent “panels” do not require pre-placement nor precise placement of the purlins, but allows for quick placement and simple adjustment, as needed.

There are no slippery plastic bushings at the steel-on-steel bearings, but round steel journals fitting loosely in round steel bearing races, performing as general guides to hold the torque tube in place, not as typical tight-fitting bearings requiring strict alignment, with ample friction for damping the wind, and natural electrical conduction to ground each post, all facilitating assembly, performance, and cost reduction.

The drive system consists of two 48” radius half-pulleys attached to the torque tube that are turned east and west by a redundant pair of wire cables pulled by one small size slew drive for an 8:1 leverage. All wiring is on the fixed portion of the drive system, avoiding any moving wires that must last 30+ years (~20,000 east-west cycles).

The PV modules (2P or 4L) are slightly sloped on each side to lower the centre of gravity, assist in wind tolerance, prevent sediment ponding, and lower PV operating temperature via the chimney effect.

The torque tube is round at about 10 inches in diameter to deliver the lowest kg/kW. The posts can be steel I-Beams or cold formed steel, telephone poles, or reinforced concrete piles. All steel can forego hot dip galvanisation for further savings in some environments. Each independent row holds approximately 50kW of PV and is sized ~ 4.5 meters x 60 meters. Again, where the status quo adds complexity to outdo competitive systems, our technology employs simplicity to reduce cost in material (CAPEX), construction and PV attachment (EPC), and O&M (OPEX) of the system and the weeds.  A 7-minute YouTube video of the prototype testing and CGI of the intended final product can be seen here.

Problem

Alternative trackers on today’s market add complexity in their attempt to outshine their competitors, which ultimately drives up the triple cost of CAPEX, EPC, and OPEX (30+ years of O&M).  First, they reduced the steel to lower CAPEX, then added dampers with limited effect to fight wind gallop of their flimsy structure, and now with larger and heavier modules the competition is adding drives at each post, driven by a daisy chain of spinning drive shafts; they have replaced uncomplicated steel (strong torque tube) with complicated steel (transmissions with gears and oil and seals), introducing risk.

Solution

Sun and Steel Solar’s round torque tube uses 25% less steel for the same torsional strength as other trackers’ square tubes. Its steel-on-steel bearings are natural dampers via friction, transfer the ground path to the posts, forego plastic bushings, couple the torque tube sections, have thrust stops to prevent north-south movement from terrain slopes or seismic events and have east/west limit stops to dump backside wind torque into the posts. Cost saving options include foregoing hot dip galvanizing, choosing field welded option over field bolt-together option, use of local labour content or reduction of labour in high labour cost markets, and PV modules slightly sloped for wind, a lower centre of gravity, prevention of sediment ponds, and unparalleled aesthetics. A single programmable logic controller (PLC) tracks and backtracks an immense number of rows, further reducing cost, increasing reliability, and having hardened one-way control.

Applications

This tracker serves the commercial and utility PV solar farm market. One tracker row carries about 50kW of PV; mono-facial, bi-facial, small and large format modules.

Platform

Each row is independent, with no obstructions for machinery (EPC, O&M, agricultural) to freely travel row to row (east-west) and down the aisles (north-south).

Availability

Having proceeded through prototype testing, Sun and Steel Solar is currently seeking Round A funding ($2.5 million for 25% equity) or an M&A activity to bring the product to market by Q4 2022.

Intersolar South America

18 October 2021
Intersolar South America, South America’s largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil on October 18–20, 2021, and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the solar industry.

EV World Congress

19 October 2021
This year’s EV World Congress will hold a special role, not only as the first live EverythingEV event in over a year – a chance to renew your connections and re-engage with the EV sector face to face – but also as a chance to share insight and inspiration as world starts to look towards move on post COVID towards hitting ambitious decarbonisation goals in 2030 and beyond. As ever, we will be bringing world leading organisations, cities, and technology providers to the UK to inspire EV innovators, and delve into the challenges facing the sector as the UK looks to revolutionise road transport.

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

20 October 2021
Utility-scale solar is evolving, shaped by higher power modules and demand for increasingly lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Those trends are also changing project requirements elsewhere, with inverters capable of delivering high power density and power capacity in strong demand. In this webinar, FIMER will detail how its innovative high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution can both meet those demands and transform the utility-scale solar sector for the better.

Global Race to Zero Summit 2021

20 October 2021
The race is on but we need to sprint… With global climate talks fast approaching and time running out to prevent the most disastrous impacts of climate change, now is the time to act. The Summit will explore the opportunities that emerge from taking action on climate change and provide a clear pathway forward for governments, citizens and companies. Taking place just 10 days before the G20 meeting in Rome, on 30-31 of October, and in the lead up to the critical COP26 meeting in Glasgow from 31 October–12 November, this event will be instrumental in influencing ambitious global action.

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

10 November 2021
The solar tracker market continues to mature at breakneck speed, with designs and component selections becoming ever-more complex in the pursuit of better project economics. But a more simplistic design could deliver a triple benefit of lower Capex, EPC and Opex costs. This webinar will set out the ideal single axis tracker design for utility-scale solar farms. The design leapfrogs from decades of experience, with a comprehensive understanding and attention to the three cost structures of Capex, EPC and Opx. Sun and Steel Solar has prototyped a single axis tracker designed to deliver up to US$0.03/W in real savings compared to existing single axis trackers on the market. That’s US$30 million for every gigawatt deployed.

Metallization and Interconnection Workshop

15 November 2021
The 10th edition of the famous Metallization and Interconnection Workshop, MIW2021, will take place in the Thor Central venue in Genk, Belgium, on Monday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 16, 2021 as a face-to-face meeting. We are longing for direct exchange of knowledge and ideas after a long time. Hopefully you can be part of it! But of course, the organizors will keep an eye on the evolution of the Covid pandemic. It will be assess carefully, whether the workshop can be held without major risks or excessive restrictions. We are looking forward to exciting talks, discussions and meetings and to welcoming you in Genk!

