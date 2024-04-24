Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sungrow and Sineng announce revenues of RMB72.25 billion and RMB4.93 billion in 2023

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

DNV: China to more than quintuple renewable energy installations by 2050, with solar capacity to reach 5.5TW

News

Sunpower to cut 1,000 jobs, admits misstatements in financial results for 2022

News

India installs record 6.2GW of solar PV in March 2024

News

First Solar, Qcells and others launch AD/CVD petition to DOC

News

Sungrow and Sineng announce revenues of RMB72.25 billion and RMB4.93 billion in 2023

News

Grid demands could hold up Europe’s ‘ambitious’ NECP targets

News

Soltec supplies 130MW of trackers to Spanish construction company OHLA

News

JinkoSolar ships 78.52GW of modules in 2023, targets 35GW more wafer shipments in 2024

News

European Parliament passes forced labour ban

News

Iberdrola Q1 profits and EBITDA rise, plans expanded investment in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Garadagh solar project.
Sungrow provided inverters to Masdar’s Garadagh solar project in Azerbaijan. Image: Sungrow

On 22 April, Chinese solar company Sungrow released its 2023 annual report and Q1 2024 report, which saw its market valuation surpass that of rival LONGi. The firm posted year-end revenue of RMB72.25 billion (US$9.9 billion) and its stock became the highest by total market value among Chinese PV companies.

On the same day, Sineng, another leader in the inverter industry, also released its 2023 annual report, with revenue more than doubling between 2022 and 2023, to RMB4.9 billion (US$680 million).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sungrow ships 130GW of inverters in 2023

According to Sungrow’s latest report, in 2023, the company achieved revenue of RMB72.25 billion (US$9.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 79.5% and net profit attributable to the parent company of RMB9.44 billion (US$1.3 billion), a year-on-year increase of 162.7%.

The profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies, after non-recurring gains and losses deductions, was RMB9.22 billion (US$1.27 billion), an increase of 172.18% year-on-year. This is the second consecutive year that Sungrow’s net profit and non-net profit have doubled, and the graph below demonstrates how the company’s revenue has almost quadrupled since 2020.

Sungrow graph.
Graph showing Sungrow’s revenues and profits between 2020 and 2023. Credit: PV Tech.

In terms of business revenue, PV inverters and other power electronic conversion equipment achieved a total operating income of RMB27.65 billion (US$3.82 billion), a year-on-year increase of 60.97%, accounting for 38.27% of the current operating income, and 37.93% of the gross profit margin.

It is worth noting that Sungrow’s new businesses have also begun to grow rapidly. Its renewable investment and development business and storage system business have achieved operating income of RMB24.73 billion (US$3.41 billion) and RMB17.8 billion (US$2.46 billion), respectively, year-on-year increases of 113.15% and 75.79%.

From the perspective of shipment data, Sungrow shipped 130GW of PV inverters globally in 2023, an increase of 68.83% over 2022 and 10.5GWh of energy storage systems.

The growth in Q1 2024, however, was weaker. The company’s revenue was RMB12.61 billion (US$1.74 billion), a year-on-year increase of 0.3%, and net profit attributable to the parent company was RMB2.1 billion (US$290 million), a year-on-year increase of 39.1%. Compared with the past few quarters, Sungrow’s performance growth in the first quarter of this year has slowed down significantly.

Boosted by the strong performance, the share price of Sungrow has risen in the past two days. As of 24 April, its total market value reached RMB144 billion (US$15.73 billion). With its solidstock price performance, Sungrow has also surpassed LONGi as the highest total market value among China’s PV stocks.

Sineng’s revenue and net profit increased significantly

On the evening of the same day, Sineng released its 2023 annual report. According to the report, Sineng achieved an operating income of RMB4.93 billion (US$680,000) in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 110.93%, net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of RMB286 million (US$39.46 million), a year-on-year increase of 250.48%, and net profit after deducting non-profits of RMB276 million (US$38.1 million), a year-on-year increase of 295.17%.

The graph below demonstrates how, despite multiple challenges – such  as the decline in capacity utilisation rates of the PV industry chain and the inventory risk of overseas PV modules – Sineng has achieved positive growth and has expanded its capacity construction and market share in an orderly manner.

Sineng graph.
Graph showing Sineng’s revenues and profits from 2020 to 2023. Credit: PV Tech

Sineng’s PV inverter business has grown rapidly, with a performance growth rate of 135.13%. Its power quality control products also made significant progress, with a performance growth rate of 42.25%. The company’s bidirectional power converter and system integration products also performed well, with a performance growth rate of 88.62%.

The news follows JinkoSolar’s latest financial results, announced this week, in which the company made plans to sell 35GW more wafers in 2023.

asia, china, financial results, inverters, modules, shipments, sineng, sungrow

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

NextEra net income up 8.7% in Q1 2024, subsidiaries’ performances vary

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

Innovating alongside strengthening: how to counter falling solar module mechanical strength

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024