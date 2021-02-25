Solar Media
News

Sungrow to expand Indian inverter production capacity to 10GW

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

India’s ReNew Power to list on Nasdaq following US$8bn deal with US SPAC

News

Sunnova’s sales slump in Q4 but revenue up 22% in 2020

News

Mexican government called on to reboot energy transition

News

Grid-enhancing tech could unlock connection queues, doubling renewable capacity – study

News

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

News

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

News

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

News

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

News

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

One of Sungrow’s existing inverter manufacturing facilities in India. Image: Sungrow India

Solar inverter supplier Sungrow will grow its inverter manufacturing capacity in India to 10GW this year.

The announcement was made by Sunil Badesra, Sungrow director for the India market on the back of a consultative webinar with industry stakeholders from the renewable and power sectors this month, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sungrow said it will expand its production capacity at its India facility threefold to reach annual production of 10GW in 2021.

Badesra said the India factory will be “one of the cornerstones in Sungrow’s global strategy to provide the technologically advanced solutions in PV inverter and ESS [energy storage systems] to a wide spectrum of customers in coming times.”

The company’s culminative shipments to India exceeded 7GW by the end of 2020, it said, which was driven by a series of tenders and reverse auctions, and shipped more than 3GW of inverters in one year. Its local production centre in Bengaluru, which was first established in 2018, will cover a total area of 190,000 square feet and could create more than 300 jobs in the area, according to a statement from the company.

The announcement comes after India’s government decided to increase basic customs duty (BCD) on solar inverters to 20% this month, as part of efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that an exemption of customs duty on all items of machinery, instruments, appliances, components or auxiliary equipment for the setting up of solar projects is being rescinded to make manufacturing growth easier for local businesses.  The changes follow an announcement from Modi last November that India would offer production-linked incentives for high-efficiency solar modules to help make the country “a global manufacturing hub” in the renewables sector. 

Despite the estimated 0.5% increase in project costs, India has also been tipped for a “landmark year” of solar project growth in 2021, with around 9.7GW of utility-scale capacity expected to be commissioned by December, according to new figures from JMK Research and Analytics.

Badesra told webiar attendees that the India factory will “not only be a technological and manufacturing hub, it will also be an important place for skill building, training and job creation for local youths.”

The manufacturer has also launched a new line of inverters designed for India’s residential market, which range from 5kW to 20kW capacity.

