SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

By Liam Stoker
SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

Investor KKR targets utility-scale solar, energy storage acquisitions after new platform launch

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

AES launches ‘first-of-its-kind’, AI-driven solar installation robot

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

AMERICAS ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables raises US$98m, Westbridge Energy buys 75% stake in solar and storage developer

RWE to invest US$17bn in German renewables portfolio, looking to hire 200 new staff

LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

Fortescue, AGL Energy bid to turn NSW coal plants into wind and PV-powered hydrogen facilities

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

SunPower said the launch of financial services would help PV become more affordable in the US. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower has launched a new financial services product aimed at making domestic renewables more affordable.

SunPower Financial will facilitate no-money down installations, offering credit limits of up to US$150,000 for qualified customers and expand access for home solar installs by introducing new financial products to the market featuring expanded eligibility criteria.

While customers with credits scores in excess of 600 will be served by SunPower Financial, financial offerings will also be made available for shared roofs, leased land, mobile homes and accessory dwelling units, such as added apartments or external offices.

Qualified customers will also be offered loans with a 0% interest APR for up to 25 years.

The products are available now in six US states and can support the purchase of SunPower’s Equinox PV and SunVault energy storage products.

SunPower said the launch of its financial institution will remove the need for customers to need a third-party lender to manage financing, offering a “seamless solution” from system design to sales, installation, warranty and financing.

Jason MacRae, executive vice president of financial products at SunPower, said the benefits of residential PV should be available to all Americans, “regardless of their zip code or income”.

 “By bringing financing in-house, we can lower the barrier of entry for U.S. consumers to own their home solar and storage system,” he added.

Equitable access to solar, energy storage and other renewables technologies has long been a consideration for the industry but has been drawn into renewed focus in light of this year’s COP26 summit. A key focus of the event was ensuring that the shift towards cleaner energy systems is as just as possible, with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm highlighting the need to increase access to the benefits of such systems to poorer communities.

Investor KKR targets utility-scale solar, energy storage acquisitions after new platform launch

December 9, 2021
Investment firm KKR has launched a new utility-scale solar and energy storage development platform, dubbed Stellar Renewable Power.

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

December 8, 2021
Solar developer ReneSola Power reported Q3 revenue below its guidance due to delayed PV project sales but said its pipeline is growing faster than previously expected.

US approves US$500m loan for First Solar’s India module production plant

December 8, 2021
A US development agency has approved up to US$500 million of debt financing for First Solar to support the manufacturer in setting up a thin film module production plant in India.

Solar developer ib vogt signs US$45m loan agreement to finance international growth plans

December 7, 2021
Solar developer ib vogt has signed a €40 million (US$45 million) syndicated loan agreement with its long-standing German bank partner Commerzbank AG to support its international growth strategy

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

December 7, 2021
The US and China will account for a combined 57% of total forecasted solar capacity additions through 2030, with the countries adding 151.3GW and 436.9GW of solar capacity, respectively. Both countries have risks to this development, however, with the US needing to overcome trade and tariff problems, while China needs to ensure the reliability of PV production

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

December 6, 2021
The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.

