Suntech: Building Trust Through 25 Years of Solar Innovation 

As the solar industry matures beyond the rapid expansion phase, the conversation is shifting from scale to sustainability, and from growth to reliability.
At Intersolar 2026, PV Tech sat down with Suntech’s General Manager Mr. Yang Hao to discuss how a quarter-century of experience, combined with robust industrial backing, positions the company for the industry’s next chapter.
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PV Tech: The global solar industry is entering a new phase. What is the biggest change you’re seeing?
Yang: I think the biggest change is that the industry is moving from scale-driven growth to trust-driven selection. In the past, people focused a lot on speed and pricing, but today the real question is: who can still deliver five or ten years from now — not just once, but consistently?
Solar is long-term infrastructure, which means decisions are no longer made for the next quarter, but for the next decade.
As project lifecycles extend and financing requirements become more structured, reliability and predictability are becoming central to decision-making. In that context, reliability is not just a feature anymore — it is the foundation. And increasingly, it is also what differentiates companies in a more mature and competitive market.
Suntech has been in the industry for 25 years. What does that mean to you today?
For us, 25 years is not just about how long we’ve been here — it’s really about how many times we’ve been trusted, and trusted again. Over time, that repetition becomes more meaningful than any single milestone.
We’ve gone through different market cycles, evolved from modules to integrated solar and storage solutions, and advanced across technologies from multi-crystalline to mono PERC, and now to N-type and BC. At the same time, we’ve expanded from China to a truly global presence, serving customers across very different markets and conditions.
What has remained constant is our ability to deliver, consistently. Many of our partnerships are built over multiple projects and many years, and that continuity matters — because that’s how experience turns into trust, and ultimately stands the test of time.
Suntech is now supported by HY Solar. What does that change for you and your partners?
What we see today is that having a strong brand is not enough on its own — you also need the capability behind it: the ability to deliver, to scale, and to stay consistent over time.
HY Solar brings a fully integrated industrial platform, from upstream materials to advanced manufacturing. This gives us much stronger control over quality, supply stability and traceability, and execution discipline, especially in a market where volatility is still a reality.
For our partners, it’s not just a brand they recognise — it’s a system they can rely on. What we’re really building is a combination of global trust and industrial capability, where long-term partnerships are supported not just by history, but by a resilient and scalable foundation.
What are you showcasing at Intersolar this year?
This year, we’re focusing not only on products, but on integrated solutions.
We’re presenting Ultra series N-type modules and Sunstorage solutions for different application scenarios, reflecting the growing need for more complete energy systems.
These solutions focus on flexibility and system integration — supporting energy management, self-consumption optimisation, and peak shaving — helping customers improve energy independence, reduce exposure to energy price volatility, and enhance overall system stability.
On the module side, we are also introducing advanced designs like quarter-cut cell technology, which improves efficiency and reliability in real-world conditions, especially in more complex environments.
All of this is about helping customers build more efficient and predictable energy systems — because in the end, they are not just buying components, they are investing in long-term energy outcomes.
Looking Ahead
The future of solar will not be about who grows the fastest, but about who can be trusted over time, especially in a more complex and demanding market. And that is what we are focused on building — together with our partners, and with a long-term perspective.
To find out more, visit Suntech’s website.