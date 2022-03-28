Solar Media
News

Svea Solar targeting market leading position in Europe’s residential PV market after Altor investment

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

News

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Svea Solar targeting market leading position in Europe’s residential PV market after Altor investment

News

Scatec appoints new CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down after 13 years

News

Kosovo planning solar project with funding support from Germany

News

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

News

Voltalia revenue up 71% as development, construction unit drives growth

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

Terna to invest US$10.45bn to improve Italy’s grid , expanding cross-border connections

News

Into overdrive: why Brazil’s sector is about to take off

Featured Articles, Features
Altor’s major investment in Svea Solar will help the Swedish company grow its residential solar presence in Europe. Image: Svea Solar.

Investment firm Altor Fund V has acquired a significant minority stake in residential solar company Svea Solar with a major investment aimed at accelerating the installer’s expansion in Europe’s residential rooftop market.

Altor will acquire all shares of current shareholder Axsol AB, becoming the lead investor Svea Solar, which it intends to grow to become Europe’s residential solar market leader, covering 80% of the continent by 2026.

Altor’s investment will help the Swedish solar company grow and expand its geographical presence in the continent, currently present in five markets (Sweden, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands), and with it its staff numbers, from the current 700 employees to add more than 5,000 by 2025.

Moreover, Svea Solar’s financial target for this year is to double its revenue figure from the €100 million (US$109.73 million) achieved in 2021, while doubling its staff numbers by the end of the year.

Erik Martinson, CEO and co-founder of Svea Solar, said: “This enormous contribution from an experienced and engaged investor like Altor will enable us to further contribute to a more sustainable, resilient, and independent energy system.”

altor, europe, investment fund, residential solar, svea solar, sweden

