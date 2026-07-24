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Taiwanese JV to establish 1GW module assembly plant in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

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SAS and URECO form a joint venture to establish a 1GW module assembly plant in the US
SAS will hold a 51% equity stake in the newly formed JV, while URECO will hold the remaining 49%. Image: URECO via LinkedIn.

Taiwanese solar PV manufacturers Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) and United Renewable Energy Co. (URECO) have formed a joint venture (JV) to establish a module assembly plant in the US.

The new manufacturing facility will have a 1GW annual nameplate capacity and a total planned investment of approximately US$40 million.

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SAS will hold a 51% equity stake in the newly formed JV, while URECO will hold the remaining 49%.

Through the newly formed JV venture, the two Taiwanese companies are expanding their presence in the US, a market they highlighted for the rapid growth of AI data centres and how this boom “has driven an increased demand for low-carbon electricity”.

The companies added that the ability to locally manufacture modules in the US will provide full product traceability and ensure long-term supply reliability.

No details regarding the technology or location of the new facility were disclosed by the companies, however URECO displays only TOPCon modules for the US market on its website. PV Tech reached out to SAS for more details regarding the announcement.

The module assembly plant will benefit from each company’s knowledge: SAS provides its expertise in solar cell technology, global manufacturing and international business development, while URECO brings its expertise in module engineering and connecting key segments of the solar industry value chain, among others.

Sam Hong, URECO’s Chairman, said: “URECO offers total solution capabilities spanning technology, quality, and supply chain integration. Through this partnership with SAS, we are bringing together Taiwan’s premier solar supply chain team to combine our competitive strengths in global markets.”

The establishment of the JV to assemble solar modules in the US comes more than eight years after URECO told PV Tech it was considering establishing a manufacturing plant in the US after its merger between three of Taiwan’s merchant solar cell and module producers, Gintech Energy Corp, Neo Solar Power (NSP) and Solartech Energy.

module manufacturing, sino-american silicon, united renewable energy, ureco, us, US solar manufacturing

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