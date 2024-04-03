Tata Power commissions 200MW solar project in India

With this latest project, Tata Power Renewable Energy’s operational capacity reaches 4,471MW, including 3,444MW of solar and 1,027MW wind. The company also has 4,547MW projects under various stages of construction and implementation.

Prior to this project, Tata Power Renewable Energy also commissioned a 100MW solar PV project last month, coupled with a 120MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The company secured this project in December 2021 from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with an investment of INR9.45 billion (US$114 million), and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited the facility’s storage component in February, as covered by our sister site Energy-Storage.News.