Tata Power commissions 200MW solar project in India

By Simon Yuen
Tata Power Rajasthan project
The project boasts 523,365 modules and is commissioned for Tata Power Trading Company. Image: Tata Power

Indian energy company Tata Power Renewable Energy’s subsidiary TP Saurya has commissioned a 200MW solar PV project in Rajasthan, India.

Located in Bikaner, the solar PV project will be integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India. The project boasts more than 523,000 modules and is commissioned for Tata Power Trading Company.

With this latest project, Tata Power Renewable Energy’s operational capacity reaches 4,471MW, including 3,444MW of solar and 1,027MW wind. The company also has 4,547MW projects under various stages of construction and implementation.

Prior to this project, Tata Power Renewable Energy also commissioned a 100MW solar PV project last month, coupled with a 120MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The company secured this project in December 2021 from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with an investment of INR9.45 billion (US$114 million), and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited the facility’s storage component in February, as covered by our sister site Energy-Storage.News.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

