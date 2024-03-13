Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ 100MW solar-plus-storage project

Indian integrated energy company Tata Power Renewable Energy’s subsidiary has commissioned a 100MW solar PV project, coupled with a 120MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
The company secured this project in December 2021 from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with an investment of INR9.45 billion (US$114 million), and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited the facility’s storage component last month, as covered by our sister site Energy-Storage.News.
Tata Power Solar Systems noted that it used about 240,000 bifacial monocrystalline modules at the project, and was responsible for the operation and management, engineering, design, construction and commissioning. According to Tata Power Solar Systems, the project is the “largest” solar and BESS project in India.
Currently, Tata Power Solar Systems’ engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) portfolio includes more than 12.8GWp of ground-mount utility-scale projects and over 2GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems.
Aside from commissioning projects, in January, Tata Power Renewable Energy signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with the state government of Tamil Nadu for renewable energy project development and solar manufacturing.
The latter of these MOUs will see Tata Power expand its 4GW solar cell and 4GW module production facility in Tamil Nadu by a further 300MW each. The initial factory was announced in July 2022, when Tata said it would produce both p-type passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) and n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and modules. This expansion will add 300MW of TOPCon production capacity to both the cell and module assembly lines.