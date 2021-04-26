TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

SOLARLOK SLK 2.0 DC plug and splice connectors connect the PV cable to the solar panel in field installations with extended voltage ratings of 1500V TUV/IEC and UL. Image: TE

TE Connectivity (TE) has launched a new plug and splice connector that is intended to reduce installation steps for PV power plants. The ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors are IEC 62852 (TUV) and UL 6703 approved, with a gel filling that ensures IPx8 water ingress protection. The product also allows for quick, easy and accurate installation.

Problem

The demand for solar power continues to grow, and so does the need for more robust systems that deliver increased power and efficiency. When system size grows, complexity does too, as well as costs for installation, operation, and maintenance. The solar energy market needs cost-effective and reliable connections that can be installed accurately with improved safety.

Solution

SOLARLOK SLK 2.0 DC plug and splice connectors connect the PV cable to the solar panel in field installations with extended voltage ratings of 1500V TUV/IEC and UL. The design integrates Insulation Displacement Contact (IDC) technology, removing the need for cable stripping.

With fewer installation steps, no special tools required, and reliable product performance, labour and maintenance costs can be reduced.

An installation time of 30 seconds is now possible for a mated pair, making the product range 80% faster to install when compared to market standard PV connectors with multi-components and crimp contacts, according to the company.

SLK 2.0 splices are provided as a single piece, reducing the risk of incomplete connectors. This accelerates the termination process, with no loose parts to handle and no custom tools required. They are especially suitable for repairs, enabling quick and easy lengthening of cables, or to provide a solution for cables which have been attacked by animals or have mechanical insulation issues.

SLK 2.0 splices are also equipped with a dovetail feature, enabling them to be stacked side by side.

Applications

PV power plants.

Platform

SLK 2.0 plug connectors incorporate the SOLARLOK 1500V PV4-S interface, to meet the latest solar PV needs, and are available in both male and female versions, enabling them to mate with SOLARLOK PV4-S and PV4-PM DC connectors. They are also range taking, so one connector fits conductors from 2.5 to 6mm² (10 to 14 AWG). These new products are IEC 62852 (TUV) and UL 6703 approved, with a gel filling that ensures IPx8 water ingress protection. They are resistant to submersion in water to a maximum depth of 1m for up to 24 hours.

Availability

April 2021, onwards.

