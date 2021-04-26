Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Product Reviews

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

By Mark Osborne
Balance of System, Inverters, Off-Grid, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

Product Reviews

ACWA Power secures US$114 million for 200MW Egypt solar plant

News

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

News

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Tech Briefing: All eyes on Q3 as polysilicon reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Agrisolar could help mitigate ‘bottleneck’ in solar deployment

News

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

News

Iberdrola partners with ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa on green hydrogen initiative

News

Biden commits to halving US emissions in week of new climate pledges

News

Greencells forms agrophotovoltaics joint venture after green bond issue

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
SOLARLOK SLK 2.0 DC plug and splice connectors connect the PV cable to the solar panel in field installations with extended voltage ratings of 1500V TUV/IEC and UL. Image: TE

TE Connectivity (TE) has launched a new plug and splice connector that is intended to reduce installation steps for PV power plants. The ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors are IEC 62852 (TUV) and UL 6703 approved, with a gel filling that ensures IPx8 water ingress protection. The product also allows for quick, easy and accurate installation.

Problem

The demand for solar power continues to grow, and so does the need for more robust systems that deliver increased power and efficiency. When system size grows, complexity does too, as well as costs for installation, operation, and maintenance. The solar energy market needs cost-effective and reliable connections that can be installed accurately with improved safety.

Solution

SOLARLOK SLK 2.0 DC plug and splice connectors connect the PV cable to the solar panel in field installations with extended voltage ratings of 1500V TUV/IEC and UL. The design integrates Insulation Displacement Contact (IDC) technology, removing the need for cable stripping.

With fewer installation steps, no special tools required, and reliable product performance, labour and maintenance costs can be reduced.

An installation time of 30 seconds is now possible for a mated pair, making the product range 80% faster to install when compared to market standard PV connectors with multi-components and crimp contacts, according to the company.

SLK 2.0 splices are provided as a single piece, reducing the risk of incomplete connectors. This accelerates the termination process, with no loose parts to handle and no custom tools required. They are especially suitable for repairs, enabling quick and easy lengthening of cables, or to provide a solution for cables which have been attacked by animals or have mechanical insulation issues.

SLK 2.0 splices are also equipped with a dovetail feature, enabling them to be stacked side by side.

Applications

PV power plants.

Platform

SLK 2.0 plug connectors incorporate the SOLARLOK 1500V PV4-S interface, to meet the latest solar PV needs, and are available in both male and female versions, enabling them to mate with SOLARLOK PV4-S and PV4-PM DC connectors. They are also range taking, so one connector fits conductors from 2.5 to 6mm² (10 to 14 AWG). These new products are IEC 62852 (TUV) and UL 6703 approved, with a gel filling that ensures IPx8 water ingress protection. They are resistant to submersion in water to a maximum depth of 1m for up to 24 hours.

Availability

April 2021, onwards.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Join TE Connectivity experts in a PV Tech TechTalk Product Series webinar to gain insight into best practices and new technologies that meet or exceed current levels of system safety requirements, future-proofing projects with the latest in connector technology.

“Raising the bar in PV connector technology”

Date: 28 April 2021
Time: 4:00 – 4:30 PM CET

Key learning points:

What are the potential reasons for solar installation downtime?
What are the potential failure points of a solar installation?
What is the cost of a poor solar installation?
What are the advantages of switching from a traditional crimping connector to the new SLK 2.0?

Free registration page is here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
TE Connectivity

Read Next

No data was found

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021