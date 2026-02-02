Subscribe To Premium
TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 2, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

Mark Noyes, CEO of TerraForm, said the project will scale during a period of unprecedented power demand and grid constraints. Image: Brookfield/TerraForm.

New York-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) TerraForm Power has acquired a 1.56GW solar project in Lee County, Illinois from Hexagon Energy. 

The company said Steward Creek Solar is among the largest solar PV projects in the US. The acquisition lifts TerraForm’s pre-construction solar and storage pipeline to nearly 7GW, primarily across the PJM and SERC interconnection areas. 

Mark Noyes, CEO of TerraForm, said the project will scale during a period of unprecedented power demand and grid constraints. 

TerraForm has agreed a grid interconnection agreement for the project with utility Commonwealth Edison and grid operator PJM Interconnection.

It will be developed in two phases, each expected to generate around 1.3GWh annually. Phase I is slated to begin construction in 2027 and achieve commercial operation in 2029, followed by Phase II, which is set to start construction in 2028 and reach commercial operation in 2030. 

TerraForm Power, an affiliate of Canadian asset firm Brookfield Asset Management, owns and operates around 4.2GW of wind and solar assets across North America and Western Europe, including 2.6GW of wind, solar and battery storage in the US across 16 states. The company also has a renewable development pipeline of nearly 7GW of solar and storage projects, positioning it to meet rising electricity demand. 

acquisition, illinois, pv power plants, solar pv, terraform power, us

Read Next

The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

February 2, 2026
Private equity firm Younan Company has launched an 880MW solar-plus-storage project in California, marking its entry into utility-scale solar PV in the US.
A Lightsource bp solar project.

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

February 2, 2026
The price of solar PPAs signed in North America increased 3.2% between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, reaching a high of US$61.67/MWh.
Rooftop solar installation.

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

February 2, 2026
The rate of installation of new self-consumption PV systems in Spain fell slightly last year, according to data from trade body the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF).
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

February 2, 2026
India’s Union Budget 2026-27 reinforces government support for renewables through duty exemptions and infrastructure spending.
Image: Christian Lue/Unsplash
Premium

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

February 2, 2026
PV Tech Premium explores the impacts that the EU's revised cybersecurity review will have on the continent's solar industry.
The project will be developed on around 200 acres of south-facing land with high solar irradiation. Image: SECI.

India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

January 30, 2026
India Power Corporation Limited has partnered with Bhutan’s Green Energy Power Private Limited to develop a 70MWp solar power plant in Paro, Bhutan
India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

News

UNSW scientists demand enhanced UV testing protocols as TOPCon cells show unexpected vulnerability patterns

Features, Interviews

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

News

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

News

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

News

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

News

