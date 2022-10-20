Subscribe
Tesla Q3 solar deployment jumps 13% to 94MW

By Andy Colthorpe
‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

VIDEO: PV Cell Tech Extra Q&A on module technology, manufacturing capacities and more

Features

300+ US clean energy companies join SEIA’s criticism of FEMA proposals

News

Pivot Energy gets US$100 million loan to develop solar and storage pipeline

News

Urgent call for EU-wide solar mandate for buildings

News

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Product Reviews

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

News

TotalEnergies inaugurates 800MW solar PV plant in Qatar

News
Tesla’s solar additions fell compared with Q2 2022. Image: Tesla.

Tesla’s Q3 2022 solar PV deployment increased 13% year-on-year to 94MW as its battery storage system additions reached a quarterly high.

Despite the year-on-year increase, Q3 solar installs were down 11% on Q2 2022, which was Tesla’s biggest quarter for solar in over four years, as reported by PV Tech at the time.  

In its quarterly update, the company said its solar installation team continues to improve installation efficiency, enabling higher volumes and stronger economics.

Tesla’s residential Powerwall and large-scale Megapack battery energy storage system (BESS) deployments for the third quarter were 2,100MWh, a 62% year-on-year increase from Q3 2021’s 1,295MWh.

That also represented an 85% upward push from the previous quarter’s 1,133MWh and more than double the two preceding three-month reported periods before that.

Energy generation and storage – including solar PV – earned the company US$1.117 billion revenues, versus cost of revenues of US$1.013 billion.

As CFO Zachary Kirkhorn pointed out in an earnings call to explain, the results pushed it to its strongest gross profit for the segment to date of US$104 million. That bettered the last quarter, which was also a record at the time with US$97 million gross profit for the segment.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

27 October 2022
The advanced technology and innovative features of the new ES G2 3kW to 6kW single phase hybrid inverter enable increased savings, with smart loading for optimally timed energy consumption. Join this 40-minute webinar to learn how a true hybrid inverter operates to maximise PV based savings and how the ES G2 addresses the requirements of residential customers.
