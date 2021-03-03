Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base Phase 1. Image: Tongwei Solar

Major polysilicon and solar cell producer Tongwei Group has begun ramping the final cell lines at its 15GW Meishen production hub in Sichuan Province, with the facility now the largest single site for solar production in the world.

Located in Ganmei Industrial Zone, Meishan, its subsidiary Tongwei Solar started construction of the first phase 7.5GW plant in March 2019 to house 16 fully-closed intelligent high-performance solar cell production lines. Phase 1 went into production in April 2020.

At the end of February, 2021 Tongwei Solar produced the first solar cells in its neighbouring Phase II expansion of the same capacity and size, making it the largest solar cell operating hub in the world.

Tongwei chairman Xie Yi inspects equipment debugging in February 2021. Image: Tongwei Solar

However, in February 2020 Tongwei Solar also announced plans for a new solar cell manufacturing hub in Jintang County, Chengdu which would be built in four phases over three to five years and would have a nameplate capacity of 30GW.

The Jintang Phase I (7.5GW) started construction on 25 February 2020 and is expected to produce a range of cells, including p-type mono PERC+, N-type mono TOPCon and Heterojunction solar cells.