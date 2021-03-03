Solar Media
News

Tongwei Solar's Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

News

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

News

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

News

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

News

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

News

Ecoppia eyes new markets following Tel Aviv IPO

News

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

News
When Meishen Phase 1 started operating last year, the facility was the single largest cell plant.
Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base Phase 1. Image: Tongwei Solar

Major polysilicon and solar cell producer Tongwei Group has begun ramping the final cell lines at its 15GW Meishen production hub in Sichuan Province, with the facility now the largest single site for solar production in the world.

Located in Ganmei Industrial Zone, Meishan, its subsidiary Tongwei Solar started construction of the first phase 7.5GW plant in March 2019 to house 16 fully-closed intelligent high-performance solar cell production lines. Phase 1 went into production in April 2020.

At the end of February, 2021 Tongwei Solar produced the first solar cells in its neighbouring Phase II expansion of the same capacity and size, making it the largest solar cell operating hub in the world.

Tongwei chairman Xie Yi inspects equipment debugging in February 2021. Image: Tongwei Solar

However, in February 2020 Tongwei Solar also announced plans for a new solar cell manufacturing hub in Jintang County, Chengdu which would be built in four phases over three to five years and would have a nameplate capacity of 30GW.

The Jintang Phase I (7.5GW) started construction on 25 February 2020 and is expected to produce a range of cells, including p-type mono PERC+, N-type mono TOPCon and Heterojunction solar cells.

Major polysilicon and largest merchant solar cell producer, Tongwei Group has begun ramping the last cell lines at its 15GW Meishen production hub in Sichuan Province, the largest single site for solar production in the world. Image: Tongwei Solar
china, solar cell, solar upstream, tongwei solar

