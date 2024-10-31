Tongwei’s latest HJT module reaches power output of 776.2W, power conversion efficiency of 24.9%

Leading Chinese module manufacturer Tongwei has set a new record for power output among heterojunction (HJT) modules, with its latest THC-G12 module delivering a maximum power output of 776.2W.
The THC-G12 module has a power conversion efficiency of 24.99%, and the latest module’s performance figures were verified by German services giant TÜV. Both power output and power conversion efficiency metrics are improvements over the company’s existing HJT modules. In June this year, the company presented its earlier generation of the THC-G12 series at the SNEC event in China, which boasted a maximum power output of 765.2W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.63%.
This is the first time an HJT module has surpassed a power output of 775W, and is the ninth time the company has broken a record in either the power output or power conversion efficiency space since 2023. While Tongwei did not specify other performance metrics for its latest module, previous versions of the THC-G12 module have had a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius, and a power degradation of 1% in the first year, and no more than 0.375% annual degradation in the following years.
Tongwei attributed much of these successes to the work of its global research and development (R&D) centre, which started work in June this year.
“In just four months, the R&D team increased cell efficiency by nearly 0.3% by optimising light-trapping structures and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) uniformity, along with employing advanced materials and printing techniques, raising the module mainstream massive production power up to 745,” said Tongwei in a statement.
The news is the latest encouraging development in the HJT space, following rival Chinese manufacturer Huasun’s start of commercial production of HJT cells with a “record-breaking” power conversion efficiency of 26.5% in May this year. Further research from LONGi and the School of Materials at Sun Yat-sen University developed HJT back contact cells with an even higher power conversion efficiency of 27.09%.