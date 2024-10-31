Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Tongwei’s latest HJT module reaches power output of 776.2W, power conversion efficiency of 24.9%

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solarcycle to build 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Georgia

News

BRUC invests €2.3 billion in Spanish PV portfolio

News

Tongwei’s latest HJT module reaches power output of 776.2W, power conversion efficiency of 24.9%

News

Huasun secures 1GW HJT floating solar PV supply deal in China

News

IEA: Renewable power trade value will ‘triple’ in next decade, supply must be ‘resilient’

News

Nextracker grows quarterly backlog order to US$4.5 billion

News

Leeward commissions 179MW White Wing Ranch solar project in Arizona

News

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

CSIRO opens AU$6.8 million printed flexible solar cell facility in Victoria, Australia

News

Australia’s NEM to add 150GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage by 2043

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tongwei manufacturing.
Tongwei’s latest module is the first HJT module to exceed a power output of 775W. Image: Tongwei.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer Tongwei has set a new record for power output among heterojunction (HJT) modules, with its latest THC-G12 module delivering a maximum power output of 776.2W.

The THC-G12 module has a power conversion efficiency of 24.99%, and the latest module’s performance figures were verified by German services giant TÜV. Both power output and power conversion efficiency metrics are improvements over the company’s existing HJT modules. In June this year, the company presented its earlier generation of the THC-G12 series at the SNEC event in China, which boasted a maximum power output of 765.2W and a power conversion efficiency of 24.63%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is the first time an HJT module has surpassed a power output of 775W, and is the ninth time the company has broken a record in either the power output or power conversion efficiency space since 2023. While Tongwei did not specify other performance metrics for its latest module, previous versions of the THC-G12 module have had a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius, and a power degradation of 1% in the first year, and no more than 0.375% annual degradation in the following years.

Tongwei attributed much of these successes to the work of its global research and development (R&D) centre, which started work in June this year.

“In just four months, the R&D team increased cell efficiency by nearly 0.3% by optimising light-trapping structures and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) uniformity, along with employing advanced materials and printing techniques, raising the module mainstream massive production power up to 745,” said Tongwei in a statement.

The news is the latest encouraging development in the HJT space, following rival Chinese manufacturer Huasun’s start of commercial production of HJT cells with a “record-breaking” power conversion efficiency of 26.5% in May this year. Further research from LONGi and the School of Materials at Sun Yat-sen University developed HJT back contact cells with an even higher power conversion efficiency of 27.09%.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, heterojunction, hjt, modules, products, thc-g12, tongwei, tuv association

Read Next

Huasun's V-Ocean solar modules for floating solar application

Huasun secures 1GW HJT floating solar PV supply deal in China

October 31, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun has secured a bid to supply 1GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules to a floating solar PV (FPV) project in China.
Fatih Birol speaking at COP21.

IEA: Renewable power trade value will ‘triple’ in next decade, supply must be ‘resilient’

October 31, 2024
Figures in the Energy Technology Perspectives 2024 (ETP-24) report show the global market for renewables will triple over the next ten years.
Finlay Colville speaking at a PV CellTech event.

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

October 31, 2024
The latest ‘PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings Quarterly’ report reveals a Chinese sector on the verge of widespread company insolvencies.
JinkoSolar machinery.

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

October 30, 2024
JinkoSolar has published its financial results for the third quarter of the year, which include the shipments of over 23.8GW of modules.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

October 30, 2024
First Solar has published its results for the third quarter of 2024, which include lower net sales figures than in the previous quarter.
Hi-MO-9_Module
Sponsored

Inside LONGi’s Hi-MO 9, the ‘ultimate’ c-Si technology

October 29, 2024
At the UK launch of LONGi’s Hi-MO 9 module, PV Tech spoke with the company’s Europe president, Leon Zhang, about his belief that back contact technology represents the future of crystalline silicon PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

CSIRO opens AU$6.8 million printed flexible solar cell facility in Victoria, Australia

News

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres’ needs, says Sunrun

News

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.