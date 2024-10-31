Tongwei’s latest HJT module reaches power output of 776.2W, power conversion efficiency of 24.9%

This is the first time an HJT module has surpassed a power output of 775W, and is the ninth time the company has broken a record in either the power output or power conversion efficiency space since 2023. While Tongwei did not specify other performance metrics for its latest module, previous versions of the THC-G12 module have had a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius, and a power degradation of 1% in the first year, and no more than 0.375% annual degradation in the following years.

Tongwei attributed much of these successes to the work of its global research and development (R&D) centre, which started work in June this year.

“In just four months, the R&D team increased cell efficiency by nearly 0.3% by optimising light-trapping structures and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) uniformity, along with employing advanced materials and printing techniques, raising the module mainstream massive production power up to 745,” said Tongwei in a statement.

The news is the latest encouraging development in the HJT space, following rival Chinese manufacturer Huasun’s start of commercial production of HJT cells with a “record-breaking” power conversion efficiency of 26.5% in May this year. Further research from LONGi and the School of Materials at Sun Yat-sen University developed HJT back contact cells with an even higher power conversion efficiency of 27.09%.