Huasun claims 26.5% mass-produced HJT cell efficiency

The company did not identify any third-party confirmation of this efficiency rating.

The cells were produced using “HJT 3.0 bifacial microcrystalline technology” and will be deployed in Huasun’s zero busbar (0BB) modules, which it unveiled earlier this year. The company said that 0BB technology allows for higher conversion efficiency, enhanced reliability and lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for PV projects.

Huasun has a multi-GW production capacity for HJT cells, and it is one of two leading manufacturers for the technology alongside Risen Energy.

As the industry moves on from passivated emitter-rear contact (PERC) solar technology, the majority of manufacturers have opted for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) production rather than HJT. This is partly because of the ease with which a PERC production line can be adapted for TOPCon.

Speaking at the Large Scale Solar Europe 2024 conference last month, technical director at solar manufacturer GCL system integration, Vitor Rodrigues, said that he expected HJT products to become more commonplace in 2025-26. Until then, he said that TOPCon’s market takeover was almost complete.