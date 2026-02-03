Tonic Group secures fast-track federal approval for 75MW Western Australia solar-battery project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) determined on 29 January that the Binningup Solar Facility would not constitute a controlled action under the EPBC Act, allowing the project to proceed without requiring a comprehensive environmental assessment.

The decision enables Tonic Group to commence clearing activities across a 12.46-hectare disturbance footprint within the 88.38-hectare project site.

Located approximately 130km south of Perth within the Shire of Harvey, the project sits within the Kemerton Strategic Industrial Area Structure Plan, a state priority development zone established for strategic and heavy industries in south-west Western Australia.

Tonic Group’s environmental assessment identified impacts to 1.14 hectares of low to moderate quality foraging habitat for three endangered black cockatoo species and 0.56 hectares of critically endangered western ringtail possum habitat.

As previously reported, the company has committed to retaining 5.40 hectares as an avoidance area, preserving 2.63 hectares of suitable black cockatoo foraging habitat and 2.56 hectares of western ringtail possum habitat.

The facility design includes infrastructure beyond energy generation and storage, incorporating ten EV charging bays and office facilities spanning two 12-by-6-metre buildings.

Environmental surveys conducted in 2025 confirmed the project area contained predominantly cleared and degraded land, with 70.52 hectares classified as cleared paddock and only 7.08 hectares of native vegetation remaining.

The degraded condition of existing vegetation contributed to the federal government’s determination that the project would not significantly impact matters of national environmental significance.

The federal approval enables Tonic Group to advance detailed design and construction planning for the hybrid solar-battery facility, contributing 440MWh of energy storage capacity to Australia’s expanding pipeline of grid-scale battery storage deployments.

It should also be noted that the EPBC Act is currently undergoing an overhaul, which promises streamlined approvals, as industry voices expressed mixed support for proposed changes to environmental assessment processes.

This article first appeared on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. ESN Premium subscribers receive an exclusive discount on ticket prices.

To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website.