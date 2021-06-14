TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

N-type solar cells are the new battleground for solar PV as module manufacturers seek higher efficiencies.
This was particularly evident during China’s SNEC PV Power Expo earlier this month, where almost all of the world’s major module manufacturers exhibited n-type products.
But while TOPCon technologies represent the most immediate potential, Xinyu Zhang, R&D director at JinkoSolar, said other n-type technologies including interdigitated back contact (IBC) and tandem cells will quickly emerge on the horizon, alongside other novel metallisation and light control and management technologies.