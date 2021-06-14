Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Features

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

News

US DOE adds new software development track for latest US$5m Solar Prize

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

News

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

News

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

Editors' Blog, Features

Queensland aims to ‘supercharge’ more renewables projects with AU$2bn jobs fund

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e to launch pilot solar-plus-hydrogen project in Netherlands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Xinyu Zhang, R&D director at JinkoSolar, speaks to PV Tech.

N-type solar cells are the new battleground for solar PV as module manufacturers seek higher efficiencies.

This was particularly evident during China’s SNEC PV Power Expo earlier this month, where almost all of the world’s major module manufacturers exhibited n-type products.

But while TOPCon technologies represent the most immediate potential, Xinyu Zhang, R&D director at JinkoSolar, said other n-type technologies including interdigitated back contact (IBC) and tandem cells will quickly emerge on the horizon, alongside other novel metallisation and light control and management technologies.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
heterojunction, metallisation, n-type, snec 2021, tandem cells, topcon

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

June 10, 2021
In the second part of a two-part feature on the solar industry’s response to polysilicon price increases, Carrie Xiao hears from industry leaders about the importance of technology innovation, efforts to reduce waste and the need to avoid cutting prices blindly just to appease customers.

SNEC 2021: Jiang Tai on the role of insurance to offset rising materials prices

June 9, 2021
In the face of rising materials costs and natural disasters impacting output, solar manufacturers should heighten their focus on insurance placement to protect against large losses, a Chinese insurance broker has told PV Tech.
PV Tech Premium

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

June 9, 2021
Price increases in polysilicon and other auxiliary solar module materials have exerted much pressure on manufacturers, JA Solar has said, impacting on profitability in the first half of 2021. Xinming Huang, senior vice president at JA Solar, tells PV Tech how the company is responding.

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

June 8, 2021
Solar tracker maker Arctech has signed a deal with Ukrainian-headquartered energy company Rodina to supply 1GW of trackers for its global project portfolio.

SNEC 2021: Seraphim eyes growth in Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe

June 7, 2021
Module manufacturer Seraphim is aiming to build on a string of recent supply deals to further increase shipments to markets accross Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe.

Singulus to supply CNBM with CdTe production equipment

June 7, 2021
Solar manufacturing technology provider Singulus Technologies has signed a deal to supply China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) with cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin film solar module production equipment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

Editors' Blog, Features

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

Editors' Blog, Features

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021