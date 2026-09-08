Torrent Green Energy commissions 322MWp of solar projects in Maharashtra

Indian renewable energy developer Torrent Green Energy has commissioned 322MWp of ground-mounted, decentralised solar projects across Nashik district, Maharashtra.
The portfolio spans 50 locations across 14 talukas in Nashik district, making it one of the largest geographically distributed agricultural feeder solarisation projects developed under the MSKVY framework, according to Torrent Green Energy. The company is the project development subsidiary of Torrent Power.,
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Electricity generated by the projects will be supplied to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under 25-year power purchase agreements.
The projects were developed under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0, a Maharashtra state programme that supports the solarisation of agricultural electricity feeders under Component C of the Indian government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.
Component C specifically focuses on solarising grid-connected agricultural feeders, allowing decentralised solar plants to supply electricity directly to rural distribution networks serving farms. PM-KUSUM was launched in 2019 to expand solar power in agriculture, reduce farmers’ reliance on conventional electricity and support higher farm incomes.
The projects are designed to bring solar generation closer to agricultural demand centres, with local plants supplying rural electricity feeders. Torrent said this will support daytime power supply for farmers, improve grid efficiency and reduce distribution losses.
The company said project execution involved land development, grid connectivity, local approvals and concurrent construction activities across multiple sites.
Torrent Power has 6.66GW of operational generation capacity, including 2.2GW of renewable capacity, with a further 4.56GW of renewable projects under construction across India.
The company also operates electricity distribution businesses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, serving around 4.3 million customers.