The illusion of simplicity: Why PV DC connector failures remain a persistent challenge

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Similarly, in everyday life, we are all familiar with how neglecting a seemingly trivial, inexpensive item can lead to disastrous consequences. In the solar photovoltaic industry, DC connectors occupy that exact same dangerous blind spot. Accounting for a mere fraction of a percent of a system’s total capital expenditure, they are among the lowest-cost components in a PV installation—yet when one fails, the consequences could be disproportionately dire.

An industry open secret

None of this is news to the industry. Independent fire investigations have long underscored the scale of the challenge:

The Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO): A comprehensive 2019 study into rooftop PV fires revealed that poorly installed or cross-mated DC connectors were responsible for over 80% of the solar fires investigated [1].

Building Research Establishment (BRE): A landmark 2017 UK-wide investigation identified DC connectors and associated cabling as one of the primary points of ignition across solar installations [2].

In response, mantras such as “never cross-mate” and “always use correct crimping tools” became industry best practice. Globally, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) established strict standards for DC connector application, while national bodies—such as the UK’s Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) – explicitly prohibited the cross-mating of mismatched DC connectors. This regulatory stance is mirrored across multiple jurisdictions: Germany enforces equivalent measures under DIN VDE 0100-712, while on the other side of the world, Australia and New Zealand mandate strict compliance through AS/NZS 5033.

Enforcing these requirements is essential to safeguarding the rapid deployment of solar PV, and strict adherence must remain non-negotiable. Yet, despite tighter standards and broader industry awareness, field failures persist further complicated by changing installation practices and evolving product designs.

This persistence is counterintuitive and deeply perplexing. It forces us to acknowledge that the nature of connector failure is multifaceted and cannot be taken at face value.

Consider a simple example: while high contact resistance is well known to trigger rapid thermal runaway, localized arcing, and catastrophic fires, recent research suggests a deceptive counter-mechanism. Intense heat from an initial thermal event could partially melt the metal contact surfaces, temporarily fusing them together. This could dramatically drop the measured resistance – potentially masking a severely compromised connector as “healthy” during routine thermal imaging inspections, even as the underlying hazard remains active. [3]

Safeguarding solar assets requires the industry to look beyond superficial assumptions and tackle this risk from every angle with open-minded scientific rigor.

The human factor: beyond simple assembly errors

Cross-mating connectors from different manufacturers certainly alters internal tolerances and seal compression, as such, strict prohibitions against brand mismatches remain a mandatory safeguard. However, empirical investigations into overall failure rates reveal that connector degradation is seldom attributable to any single mechanism [3]. The data demonstrates that the nuances of human error extend far beyond basic workmanship.

Unsurprisingly, large-scale field audits highlight a stark divide between factory-assembled and field-assembled components. Field-assembled units are 24 times more likely to suffer from under-torqued cap nuts [3], a defect that risks compromising the internal IP65/IP68 weather seal and inviting moisture and particulate ingress.

Another widespread yet overlooked job-site practice is leaving unmated connectors uncapped during construction or maintenance staging. Accelerated stress testing demonstrates that most connectors left uncapped on-site for as little as four months degrade at a drastically accelerated rate once energized. This was most prevalent in coastal and subtropical environments, as opposed to connectors from hot, dry climate which exhibited no significant change in behaviour [4].

Advanced non-destructive diagnostics, such as X-ray computed tomography (CT) on field-returned connectors, further reveal wide variations in internal pin-and-socket engagement depth. Counterintuitively, over-inserted connectors exhibit a remarkably high incidence of thermal damage (65%) [3]. This underscores a fundamental challenge in post-mortem failure analysis: it is often impossible to discern whether over-engagement was the root cause of high contact resistance or a secondary symptom.

Environmental impact: corrosion and metallurgical breakdown

Even a flawlessly assembled connector is subject to continuous environmental stress. Environmental degradation is not merely a surface-level issue; it fundamentally alters the microscopic interface between the male pin and female socket.

Connectors contact pins are typically constructed from copper or copper alloys coated with a thin protective layer of tin or silver. Microscopic evaluation reveals significant manufacturing variations in these coatings. When tin is applied directly to copper without a nickel intermediate barrier, thin intermetallic compound (IMC) layers and Kirkendall voids form at the boundary. These microscopic voids could act as focal points for oxidation; furthermore, because intermetallic compounds exhibit higher electrical resistivity, this interface degradation could affect baseline contact resistance over time [5].

Field aging studies demonstrate that 1.5 years of exposure to outdoor conditions drives contact resistance up significantly from initial baseline values. [6]

Analysis of degraded connectors operating in coastal regions reveals chlorine penetration reaching deep into the interface between the outer tin coating and the copper core. [7]

Interestingly, studies comparing thermal cycling to damp heat corrosion offer conflicting conclusions on which mechanism is dominant, proving that degradation rates are highly context-dependent and rely heavily on localized microclimates. [6, 8]

Physical Factors: Dynamic Perturbations and Fretting

Another insight from laboratory research is the role of physical dynamics – specifically micro-motions and mechanical perturbations—which are entirely uncaptured by standard static laboratory qualification tests [9, 10].

As solar array mounting structures and roof tiles expand and contract during day-night cycles, connectors experience microscopic relative displacements ( ). This constant friction – known as fretting wear – strips protective surface coatings, potentially causes micro-fretting corrosion, and drives contact resistance toward failure. [9]

Research evaluating small-amplitude mechanical vibrations ( at 16 rpm) on connectors under electrical load yielded striking results. While static control samples experienced minor temperature rises, dynamic samples subjected to tiny mechanical perturbations suffered rapid thermal runaway, exceeding within 400 hours – even while carrying 25% less current. Microscopic inspection revealed broken internal contact springs, surface striations, and missing material – consistent with the hypothesis of metal vaporisation during localized arcing. [10]

Repeatedly disconnecting and reconnecting DC connectors during routine maintenance or troubleshooting permanently degrades contact integrity. Mechanical wiping tests show that just 10 reconnection cycles increase contact resistance by 10%, rising to 30% after 50 cycles due to mechanical wear on delicate plating layers. [11]

Can we predict the failure?

The solar industry naturally seeks predictive solutions to identify failing connectors before they ignite. However, current research highlights a substantial knowledge gap that makes true predictive modelling almost impossible at present:

Compounding Degradation Modes: Thermal cycling, damp heat, fretting, corrosion, and mechanical vibration do not occur in isolation; they interact adversely. For example, a degradation model trained on thermal cycling alone would completely fail when dynamic wind vibrations or salt air are introduced. Snapshot Measurement Anomalies: Most field diagnostics rely on snapshot electrical or thermal readings. As previously mentioned, localized arcing could momentarily fuse metal contact surfaces back together [3]. Can contact resistance truly be considered a definitive metric? Snapshot measurements therefore might give a misleading picture of a connector’s true state of health. Economic and Physical Unfeasibility: Monitoring every individual connector on a PV array using live sensors or continuous high-resolution thermal tracking requires instrumentation that costs far more than the connectors themselves, rendering it commercially unviable for standard installations currently. Not to mention the challenge of accessibility for most rooftop installations.

We thought we understood the mechanisms of DC connector failure, but empirical science demonstrates that we are still grappling with major physical unknowns.

What can we do then?

Safety is built up in layers, so that a simultaneous failure of a number of components or controls is necessary before an event occurs. The more serious the consequence of a fire, the more consideration should be given to prevention and mitigation.

Because no single technology provides a universal silver bullet, the solar industry must move toward a defence strategy that combines strict regulatory control on mismatched connectors, active arc detection, continuous field diagnostics and physical containment.

Integrated into modern string inverters or combiner boxes, AFCIs continuously analyze high-frequency voltage and current waveforms for the noise signatures characteristic of series or parallel DC arcs. Once an arc pattern is detected, the AFCI trips the inverter to interrupt current flow. Mandatory under standards like US NEC 690.11, AFCIs are vital active safeguards. However, they cannot locate the precise failing connector across a long string, and inverter switching noise or dynamic irradiance fluctuations can lead to false positive trips.

Thermographic surveys using handheld thermal cameras or autonomous drone flights detect localized hot spots ( temperature deltas) caused by elevated contact resistance before an open arc develops. ANSI/NETA MTS-2019 outlines the severity criteria for delta temperature threshold. While effective for commissioning and periodic maintenance, IR imaging remains a periodic “snapshot” tool. A connector can transition from stable operation to arcing between inspection intervals, or thermal signatures can be masked by wind cooling and intermittent cloud cover.

When active detection algorithms miss micro-arcs, or when a connector undergoes rapid thermal runaway, the final line of defence is passive physical containment. Installing fail-safe arc containment devices (for example ArcBox) provides a pragmatic, passive safeguard. Made from high-temperature, non-combustible material, this device simply snaps around the DC connector and prevents the spread of fire in the event of arc fault.

Finally – fire mitigation follows prevention. This can include measures to prevent spread of a fire such as glass-glass modules, use of non-combustible roofing materials, vegetation management, firebreak and perimeter access, etc.

Science-led industry dction

Complementing technical solutions, initiatives like the UK’s PV Fire Information Network (PV-FIN) is driving evidence-based safety. By aggregating real-world incident data, conducting empirical research, and fostering transparent cross-industry collaboration, PV-FIN plays a pivotal role in refining installation standards and eliminating systemic site errors.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of connector failure, Sandia National Laboratories recently initiated a research project to develop a multi-variable thermal model. This project aims to identify early signatures of elevated contact resistance within a connector long before it escalates into a fire hazard.

Ultimately, the long-term objective is to enhance and standardize connector robustness at the design level. Since 2023, the International Electrotechnical Commission has been spearheading work on a new universal connector standard: IEC 63678 (Standardised Plug and Socket Design for DC PV Systems). Working alongside international experts, the US National Laboratory of the Rockies (previously called NREL) is leading this initiative and developing the initial committee drafts.

Conclusion

The low cost and apparent simplicity of a DC connector mask the complex, dynamic physics governing its operational lifespan. As empirical research continues to uncover the coupled impacts of human assembly errors, environmental degradation, and mechanical stresses, the industry must recognise that active electronics alone cannot eliminate all risk. By establishing a true defence strategy – combining robust regulatory control, intelligent active controls, rigorous diagnostic monitoring, and proven passive containment solutions – project developers and asset owners can build genuinely resilient protection against PV-induced fires.

References

TNO Report. “Brandincidenten met fotovoltaïsche (PV) systemen in Nederland: Inventarisatie en analyse van brandincidenten in 2018”. TNO 2019 R10433 / Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research.

Pester, S., & Coonick, C. / BRE National Solar Centre (2017). “Fire and Solar PV Systems – Investigations and Evidence (Report Ref: P100874-1004)”. Commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Watford: Building Research Establishment.

DiGregorio, Steven J., et al. “Rapid Characterization and Failure Analysis of 6276 Rooftop-Harvested Photovoltaic Connectors.” Solar Energy, vol. 301, 3 Sept. 2025, p. 113916, https://www.sciencedirect.com/ science/article/pii/S0038092X25006796, 10.1016/j.solener.2025.113916. Accessed 12 Aug. 2026.

“Uncapped Photovoltaic Connectors – a Combined Field and Chamber Study to Verify and Elucidate Degradation.” 2025 IEEE 70Th Holm Conference on Electrical Contacts (HLM), 2025, pp. 1–8.

Lolla, Tapasvi, et al. “Analysis of Metallization in Coatings of Commercial Solar PV Connectors.” 2025 IEEE 70Th Holm Conference on Electrical Contacts (HLM), 2025, pp. 1–8.

Kapoor, Kartik, et al. “Study on Reliability of Field-Aged Photovoltaic Connectors.” Eksploatacja I Niezawodność – Maintenance and Reliability, vol. 27, no. 3, 26 Dec. 2024, 10.17531/ein/199496. Accessed 13 Aug. 2026.

1109/ jphotov.2022.3205154. Accessed 13 Aug. 2026. 10. Miller, David C., et al. “Photovoltaic Cable Connectors: A Comparative Assessment of the Present State of the Industry.” IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics, vol. 14, no. 5, Sept. 2024, pp. 793–802, 10.1109/jphotov.2024.3414178. Accessed 12 Aug. 2026.