TotalEnergies and Petronas agree on 100MW Queensland PV project

The 100MW plant is the first part of a larger strategic partnership for the Asia-Pacific region. Image: TotalEnergies

French petroleum major TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with fellow fossil fuel company Petronas to develop a 100MW solar farm in Queensland, Australia.

Under a ‘strategic collaboration agreement’ between TotalEnergies and Petronas’ clean energy company Gentari Renewables, the Pleasant Hills solar PV project will be co-developed to supply solar power to the Gladstone LNG production and processing facility in the Roma area of Queensland. TotalEnergies and Petronas each own a 27.5% stake in Gladstone.

The wider agreement is for development in the Asia-Pacific region, potentially leaving the option open for more collaborative projects in the future. The companies already collaborate on upstream operations in eight markets around the world.

“Through this Strategic Collaboration Agreement, we are paving the way for very concrete action plans ranging from implementing best practices to eliminate methane emissions, to energy efficiency and electrification with low carbon power”, said Julien Pouget, senior vice president Asia Pacific for exploration & production and renewables at TotalEnergies. “The 100MW Pleasant Hills Solar Project, which will contribute to lowering the emissions of Gladstone LNG, is a first material implementation of this agreement.”

This month, TotalEnergies announced that it was divesting itself of the majority of its climate venture capital assets, selling them to French firm Aster.

In April last year the company established a joint venture with Japanese oil company Eneos to develop 2GW of distributed solar projects across Asia, particularly focusing on Japan, India, Thailand and Vietnam.