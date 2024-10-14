Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

Crucially, the partnership, formalised via the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to bolster Australia’s domestic solar PV module manufacturing capabilities to compete not only locally but globally.

The JV will also seek to develop a local supply chain for solar products and increase the market share of Australian-made solar modules.

Vince Allen, co-founder and chief technology officer of SunDrive Solar, reiterated the support the partnership is expected to play in bolstering domestic solar PV manufacturing and the financial benefits it could bring to the Australian economy.

“We founded SunDrive with the vision of developing and deploying the world’s best solar technology right here in Australia for Australian homes and businesses. Together, we’re combining home-grown innovation with experience to scale Australian-made solar panels that will drive the future of Australia’s clean energy transition,” Allen said.

Under the JV, SunDrive will launch an application seeking funding under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Solar Sunshot programme, which aims to stimulate growth in Australia’s domestic module manufacturing industry.

This will help extend the solar manufacturing value chain at the AGL Hunter Energy Hub in New South Wales. The outcome of this application will determine the production capacity and timing.

Edison Zhou, the head of Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands at Trina Solar Asia-Pacific, highlighted that Australia’s innovation in solar is “renowned” and is part of increasing ties between Trina Solar and the Australian market.

ARENA CEO hopes the trading relationship with China can ‘continue indefinitely’

The Australian government has been pushing to support this in recent years, particularly via the Solar Sunshot programme. Unveiled in March 2024, the initiative is administered by ARENA.

The initiative officially launched on 31 August via its first round. Two funding rounds were initiated, with AU$550 million available for allocation. Round 1A, with an allocation of AU$500 million, is intended to support innovation in solar PV manufacturing, focusing on modules, inputs to modules, and deployment systems.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech earlier this year, ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the initiative is not designed to compete with China but to provide additional support to the global energy transition.

“The programme’s aim is not to produce solar panels that are much cheaper than China; it’s just not realistic. We don’t expect that we will supply all of our own products. We’re still hoping for and expecting that the current good trading relationship with China can continue indefinitely,” Miller said.

The partnership between SunDrive and Trina Solar is an example of the ongoing close ties between the two nations and the support both can provide in supporting the global energy transition.