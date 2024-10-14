Subscribe To Premium
Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

145MW solar PV project reaches financial close in the Philippines

European Patent Office upholds JA Solar complaints as valid in patent infringement lawsuit

Canada invests US$363 million in SREPs programme to aid grid resilience and clean power installations

NHPC tenders up to 2.4GW of solar PV across India

EIB loans US$300 million to Enel Colombia for 486MW solar PV and grid upgrades

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

Inkia Energy targets over 1GW of solar PV in Peru by the end of 2025 with new expansion

News

The New Zealand energy crisis: an opportunity for solar PV

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

Image: SunDrive Solar.

Australian PV cell technology startup SunDrive Solar announced today (14 October) a new partnership with Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar, which will see a joint venture (JV) established with plans to scale manufacturing opportunities in Australia.

A company statement declared that the JV will leverage SunDrive’s novel solar cell technology, which replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper, and will utilise Trina Solar’s global manufacturing expertise and n-type technology.

Crucially, the partnership, formalised via the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to bolster Australia’s domestic solar PV module manufacturing capabilities to compete not only locally but globally.

The JV will also seek to develop a local supply chain for solar products and increase the market share of Australian-made solar modules.

Vince Allen, co-founder and chief technology officer of SunDrive Solar, reiterated the support the partnership is expected to play in bolstering domestic solar PV manufacturing and the financial benefits it could bring to the Australian economy.

“We founded SunDrive with the vision of developing and deploying the world’s best solar technology right here in Australia for Australian homes and businesses. Together, we’re combining home-grown innovation with experience to scale Australian-made solar panels that will drive the future of Australia’s clean energy transition,” Allen said.

Under the JV, SunDrive will launch an application seeking funding under the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) Solar Sunshot programme, which aims to stimulate growth in Australia’s domestic module manufacturing industry.

This will help extend the solar manufacturing value chain at the AGL Hunter Energy Hub in New South Wales. The outcome of this application will determine the production capacity and timing.

Edison Zhou, the head of Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands at Trina Solar Asia-Pacific, highlighted that Australia’s innovation in solar is “renowned” and is part of increasing ties between Trina Solar and the Australian market.

ARENA CEO hopes the trading relationship with China can ‘continue indefinitely’

 The Australian government has been pushing to support this in recent years, particularly via the Solar Sunshot programme. Unveiled in March 2024, the initiative is administered by ARENA.

The initiative officially launched on 31 August via its first round. Two funding rounds were initiated, with AU$550 million available for allocation. Round 1A, with an allocation of AU$500 million, is intended to support innovation in solar PV manufacturing, focusing on modules, inputs to modules, and deployment systems.

Speaking exclusively to PV Tech earlier this year, ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the initiative is not designed to compete with China but to provide additional support to the global energy transition.

“The programme’s aim is not to produce solar panels that are much cheaper than China; it’s just not realistic. We don’t expect that we will supply all of our own products. We’re still hoping for and expecting that the current good trading relationship with China can continue indefinitely,” Miller said.

The partnership between SunDrive and Trina Solar is an example of the ongoing close ties between the two nations and the support both can provide in supporting the global energy transition.

arena, australia, china, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, Solar Sunshot programme, sundrive, SunDrive Solar, trina solar

