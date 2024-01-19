Trina Solar launches n-type i-TOPCon module for C&I rooftops

Moreover, the module boasts a degradation rate of 1% in the first year and a 0.4% annual degradation rate. It can also yield 8.6% more power compared to p-type modules. The module’s anti-reflection coating also helps deliver efficiency by reducing reflection and delivering optimum visible light transmission. It also has mechanical loading of up to 5,400 Pa snow load and 2,400 Pa wind load.

The module is compatible with other balance of system (BOS) components, and mainstream inverters, optimisers and mounting systems on the market. The module uses fewer plastics as it’s without a backsheet, thus improving the module’s recyclability, according to Trina Solar.

Aside from the new module, Trina Solar announced that it shipped more than 45GW of modules in the first three quarters of 2023, driving revenue growth of over 31% year-on-year in the same period. The company shipped approximately 18GW of modules in Q3 2023, compared to its shipments for the first half of this year, which reached 27GW.