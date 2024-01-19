Trina Solar launches n-type i-TOPCon module for C&I rooftops

Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has launched a new n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contacts (i-TOPCon) module designed for commercial and industrial rooftops.
The company said the NEG18R.28 Vertex S+505W module measures 1961mm x 1134mm and weighs 23.5kg, with module output reaching 505W+ and an efficiency rate of 22.7%. The module’s dual glass design also provides increased scratch, crack, and impact resistance, and ensures the module’s resistance to salt spray, acids, alkalis, high temperature and humidity.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Moreover, the module boasts a degradation rate of 1% in the first year and a 0.4% annual degradation rate. It can also yield 8.6% more power compared to p-type modules. The module’s anti-reflection coating also helps deliver efficiency by reducing reflection and delivering optimum visible light transmission. It also has mechanical loading of up to 5,400 Pa snow load and 2,400 Pa wind load.
The module is compatible with other balance of system (BOS) components, and mainstream inverters, optimisers and mounting systems on the market. The module uses fewer plastics as it’s without a backsheet, thus improving the module’s recyclability, according to Trina Solar.
Aside from the new module, Trina Solar announced that it shipped more than 45GW of modules in the first three quarters of 2023, driving revenue growth of over 31% year-on-year in the same period. The company shipped approximately 18GW of modules in Q3 2023, compared to its shipments for the first half of this year, which reached 27GW.