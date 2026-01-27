Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

By Will Norman
January 27, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

News

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

News

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

News

Technological breakthroughs and value restructuring: how China’s PV producers are plotting a path to profit recovery in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

News

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

News

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

News

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

News

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The partnership between TSE Energy and Océalia Cooperative will deploy 500MW over the next decade. Image: TSE Energy

French renewables developer TSE Energy will build a 500MW portfolio of agrivoltaics projects on cooperatively-owned French farmland.

The developer will build the projects over the next decade in a partnership with the Océalia Cooperative Group, an agricultural cooperative with territory across southwestern France.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Agrivoltaics pairs solar PV and agriculture on the same land, making dual use of the same resource and often enabling a supplementary income stream for farmers. TSE described the partnership as a “win-win” for renewable energy production and agricultural communities.

“This partnership with a key player in western France will allow TSE to offer its proven agrivoltaic solutions, designed to support the agricultural sector and produce competitive French electricity,” said Bertrand Drouot l’Hermine, deputy managing director of TSE. “The added value for the region, the supplementary income, and the agrivoltaic services provided to farmers are the strengths of this collaboration.”

The company said that the agrivoltaics projects will be compliant with France’s APER (Acceleration of the Production of Renewable Energies) law, which identifies areas where permitting and administrative processes for renewable energy projects can be accelerated. The APER law also requires that agrivoltaics projects maintain, develop or improve the agricultural production at the site.

TSE said that its partnership with Océalia would help to secure the future of agriculture in the region, as revenue from electricity production can offer a more secure income than farming products, in cases where poor weather conditions, water shortage or other climate change conditions can impact production.

Details of the projects themselves were not provided. Agrivoltaics projects can take a variety of forms, with different solar module configurations suiting different crops or livestock beneath, around or between them. The practice is often more expensive than standard PV development in terms of levelised cost of energy (LCOE), but offers other societal and sustainability benefits which can be useful levers for solar developers in the face of community pushback.

European countries have provided a mixed bag of support and resistance to agrivoltaics. In October, the Spanish government included agrivoltaics projects in its farming subsidy scheme, a move that will make integrating PV and agriculture more widely viable.

By contrast, Italy pursued a plan to tighten the rules around PV on agricultural land that was met with criticism by legal and industry figures. However, the government issued an agrivoltaics tender in April 2025, looking to allocate €323 million (US$385 million) for agrivoltaics development.

agrivoltaics, pv power plants, solar pv, TSE Energy

Read Next

The funds will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

January 27, 2026
Texas-based IPP Catalyze has secured tax equity financing from RBC Community Investments to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US. 
Solar PV plant in Romania from Enery

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

January 27, 2026
Enery has secured over US$297 million to develop its renewable energy portfolio across Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia.
Image: State of New Jersey

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

January 26, 2026
New Jersey's governor has signed executive orders to reduce utility rates and build 'massive amounts' of new renewable energy capacity.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

January 26, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned its 400MW solar cell manufacturing plant in Maheshwaram, Telangana.  
Scatec currently holds a 100% ownership of the project. Image: Scatec.

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

January 26, 2026
Scatec has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Societe Tunisienne de l'Electricite et du Gaz (STEG) for its 120MW solar plant in Tunisia.
Daniil Serhiyevich/unsplash

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

January 26, 2026
The European Council has formally adopted plans for a phased ban of Russian gas imports starting from March.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

News

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA