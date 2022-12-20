TÜV Rheinland to offer testing and certification services to US PV market

Part of Macho Springs Solar, a 50MW PV plant in New Mexico, where CVF Labs is based. Image: El Paso Electric.

Technical services provider TÜV Rheinland has signed a deal with PV research lab CFV Labs to provide testing, inspection and certification services for the US solar market.

The agreement will target both mainstream and customised testing and certification, TÜV Rheinland said, set to cover IEC 61215, IEC 61730, IEC 61853 and IEC 63209 certifications – standard procedural tests for PV module reliability – as well as offer specified supply chain and bankability testing services. The company said it will offer services for PV modules, components and power plants in the North American market.

“This partnership with CFV Solar Test Laboratory will allow us to offer a wide range of customised services for our customers in North America, but also cover our customer needs all around the globe in North America,” said Christos Monokroussos, global segment coordinator for solar at TÜV Rheinland.

This agreement was signed six months after the US Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration decided to expand the scope for TÜV Rheinland’s testing laboratories to include solar-related standards as a US Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory.

Last month, TÜV Rheinland introduced what it called a “globally unique” new certification for building-integrated PV modules.