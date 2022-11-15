Subscribe
TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

Solar sun breakers from perovskite-based PV manufacturer Saule Technologies. Image: Saule Technologies.

German technical services company TÜV Rheinland has introduced a new certification for building-integrated PV modules (BIPV), which it said is a globally unique testing standard.

According to TÜV Rheinland, the new testing measures examine both building requirements and electrotechnical suitability for BIPV modules, and will include preparations for approval by building authorities.

“The new TÜV Rheinland certification offers a solution for subjecting building-integrated photovoltaic modules to an independent and standardised testing and quality assurance procedure even before they are sold,” said Lukas Jakisch, segment manager at TÜV Rheinland.

The company said that its new certification is based on the current BIPV standards, which are not mandatory for new products.

In August, PV Tech reported that the BIPV market is set to reach nearly US$100 billion by 2031, with Europe having accounted for 43% of the market in 2021.

The EU has prioritised rooftop and building-mounted solar as part of its REPowerEU scheme, and recently slashed permitting times for PV deployed on artificial structures as part of an emergency regulation.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
bipv, certification, europe, pv modules, tuv rheinland

