TW (Tongwei) Solar ahead of schedule in establishing global presence, buffered by new module segment success

TW (Tongwei) Solar’s booth crowded with visitors at Intersolar 2023 in Munich. Image: PV Tech.

China’s target to mitigate climate change, under its so-called “dual carbon” goals, aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Under these goals, the Chinese PV industry and global PV development prospects are experiencing rapid growth momentum with market demand and technology iterations in the PV industry growing at an unprecedented pace.

In line with this trend, Chinese PV manufacturer TW (Tongwei) Solar has made comprehensive efforts in product line expansion and new technology deployment in recent years. It has also increased its research and development (R&D) investments, pursuing technological innovation and product upgrades.

Having built up experience over several years upstream in polysilicon, wafers and cells, the company recently expanded further downstream into PV modules and the capacity and strength of its module business has demonstrated its experience and forward-thinking innovation.

Indeed, in August 2022, TW (Tongwei) Solar won a bid for 3GW of PV modules in the fifth batch of China Resources Power’s centralized procurement, with a price of RMB1.942/Watt (US$0.27), causing major waves in the PV market.

Previously, the company was not considered by the industry to be a strong competitor in the module sector, Vice General Manager of Module Sales, Li Yan, told PV Tech. However, based on its strong presence in the high-purity crystalline silicon and solar cell space, the company embraced the trend of vertically integrated industry development and began to focus on the module business track in the second half of last year, achieving impressive results with shipments of 7.94GW.

Regarding the expansion of its module business, Li Yan added that the company has been committed to continuously enhancing its production efficiency and product quality, keeping up with the rapid changes within the PV industry.

Taking advantage of self-produced high-purity polysilicon and low-cost advantages, the Chinese manufacturer has rapidly gained a foothold in the module market, forming a closed-loop PV product supply chain across polysilicon, cells and modules, with significant economies of scale, advantageous transaction costs and organizational costs greatly enhancing its market competitiveness.

Image: PV Tech.

Mitigating competition with rapid global expansion

The company still faces fierce competition from major players in the industry. The module track is becoming increasingly crowded so, as a newcomer, it needs to consider how best to deal with a situation where more technology R&D breakthroughs and competitors are always around the corner.

Li Yan stated that Tongwei is approaching this challenge from the following angles: improving product efficiency and performance, strengthening brand marketing and service systems, enhancing technological innovation and talent development, and establishing a global presence.

The company is also advancing its capacity expansions at a “super speed”, said Li Yan. At present, it has manufacturing bases in Jintang, Hefei, Yancheng and Nantong in China, and by the end of 2023 the company’s capacity is expected to reach 80GW. At the same time, Tongwei plans to invest in the construction of module manufacturing capacity with an annual output of 20GW in Shuangliu District, Chengdu.

According to PV Tech, this capacity planning is not just a case of blindly following trends. Although there is still a considerable gap between the company’s module shipment volumes at the end of 2022 and its 80GW capacity goal, it has quickly gained market share since its strategic entrance into the module sector, having established relationships and secured contracts with key customers in various domestic and international markets. In domestic bidding, the company’s results also rank at the forefront of the industry.

Despite downward fluctuations in prices across the industrial chain this year, Tongwei has been able to withstand the impact of declining high-purity polysilicon and cell market prices by relying on its module business to offset losses. The firm has also further developed its advantages in industrial chain integration, introducing high-efficiency modules to the global market.

A rising star aiming at the top: focus on the global stage

Already well-known for its leadership in high-purity polysilicon and cells, the company now aims to position itself as a leading player in the PV module sector, having accumulated capital resources and prepared strategies for the next-generation of advanced technologies.

Asked to describe Tongwei’s advanced cell & module technology business, Li Yan said: “Firstly, in terms of cell manufacturing, we have accumulated a great deal of expertise in technologies such as PERC and TOPCon, which gives us significant advantages in improving cell efficiencies and reducing costs. Secondly, in module manufacturing, we have been implementing a multi-faceted approach to new technology deployment in recent years, continuously increasing R&D investment, and consistently pursuing technological innovation and product upgrades. Our 210 THC bi-facial module has achieved three consecutive records for heterojunction (HJT) module power, reaching 732.6W in 2023, marking a giant leap towards the era of 730W+ output.”

Li Yan added that the company’s main international market strategy is based on product quality and technological innovation, with a particular focus on overseas markets such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and the South American markets of Brazil and Chile.

“To enter the international market, we have implemented various strategies, including collaboration with local partners and establishing overseas offices,” he continued. “Additionally, we actively participate in international exhibitions and join local associations in different countries to expand our overseas recognition and influence.”

Image: PV Tech.

New modules on the show

At this year’s Intersolar Europe exhibition, the company showcased its latest R&D innovations, including the optimized TWMGG-72HD module with large rectangular silicon wafers. This is an upgrade based on the mainstream 182-72 format, with a power increase of 25-30W providing output exceeding 600W. During the exhibition, Li Yan expressed confidence in an interview with PV Tech that the product offers significant advantages in meeting customer demands and gaining market share.

“N-type modules are quite popular in the market and we have always been at the forefront of technological innovation. The mass production efficiency of our self-developed TNC cells has reached a record high of 25.7%,” he told PV Tech.

Another product on display at the Tongwei booth at Intersolar was the TWMHF-66HD bifacial module with 210 THC. It incorporates several breakthrough technologies, including the industry’s first THL technology, ultra-thin silicon wafers, double-sided microcrystal technology, superimposed high-performance target doping and light injection. The module provides an impressive power output of 730W+ and represents a significant breakthrough for the company. During the exhibition, Tongwei also became the world’s first PV manufacturer to successfully pass SEE on-site evaluation.