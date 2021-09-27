Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

A community solar project in New York State. Image: Generate Capital.

Canadian company Ubiquity Solar will construct a cell manufacturing plant in upstate New York that will have an initial 350MWp production line, according to state Governor Kathy Hochul.

The first phase will see Ubiquity invest US$61 million to repurpose 800,000 square feet of space in Broome County, enabling it to produce 350MWp of cells for the power generation market and 1.5MWp of cells for aerospace customers.

With the site redevelopment already underway, the company expects the plant to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

“We know that New York State is business-friendly, has a skilled workforce and is committed to taking strong actions on climate and sustainability, making it the right location for the first phase of our US expansion strategy,” said Ubiquity Solar CEO Ian MacLellan.

Ubiquity previously secured funding back in 2014 to develop its hyper-pure polysilicon and monocrystalline ingot/wafer technology as it aimed to improve the performance and cost effectiveness of PV cells.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the company’s “forward-thinking” new manufacturing plant will help spur economic development across upstate New York.

Hochul last week called for an expansion of New York’s NY-Sun scheme to reach a new goal of at least 10GW of distributed solar installed by 2030, and also revealed plans for two transmission projects that will transport renewable energy to New York City.