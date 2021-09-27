Solar Media
News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News
A community solar project in New York State. Image: Generate Capital.

Canadian company Ubiquity Solar will construct a cell manufacturing plant in upstate New York that will have an initial 350MWp production line, according to state Governor Kathy Hochul.

The first phase will see Ubiquity invest US$61 million to repurpose 800,000 square feet of space in Broome County, enabling it to produce 350MWp of cells for the power generation market and 1.5MWp of cells for aerospace customers.

With the site redevelopment already underway, the company expects the plant to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

“We know that New York State is business-friendly, has a skilled workforce and is committed to taking strong actions on climate and sustainability, making it the right location for the first phase of our US expansion strategy,” said Ubiquity Solar CEO Ian MacLellan.

Ubiquity previously secured funding back in 2014 to develop its hyper-pure polysilicon and monocrystalline ingot/wafer technology as it aimed to improve the performance and cost effectiveness of PV cells.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the company’s “forward-thinking” new manufacturing plant will help spur economic development across upstate New York.

Hochul last week called for an expansion of New York’s NY-Sun scheme to reach a new goal of at least 10GW of distributed solar installed by 2030, and also revealed plans for two transmission projects that will transport renewable energy to New York City.

cell manufacturing, Kathy Hochul, new york state, Ubiquity Solar, us manufacturing, us solar

