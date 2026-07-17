Unirac acquires Terrasmart solar racking business

US solar PV mounting systems manufacturer Unirac has acquired the solar racking business of Terrasmart from its parent company Gibraltar Industries, expanding its product portfolio into the commercial and industrial (C&I) and distributed generation (DG) segments.
The acquisition broadens Unirac’s offering beyond its established residential and commercial flat roof mounting systems to include ground mount, canopy and other products focused on the C&I and DG markets.
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Terrasmart has an established presence in the US distributed generation sector, supplying ground mount, tracker and canopy solutions. Unirac said the transaction will enable the combined business to serve a wider range of solar mounting applications across the North American market.
“This acquisition is a natural extension of our DG platform,” said Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. “By bringing Unirac’s product development, supply chain, and engineering capabilities to Terrasmart, we can accelerate innovation, improve delivery, and give our customers a more complete solution set — from the rooftop to even the most difficult ground conditions. We are excited to welcome the talented Terrasmart team to Unirac and look forward to what we will build together.”
In addition to expanding its product portfolio, Unirac said the acquisition strengthens its engineering, supply chain and product development capabilities.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as lead legal counsel to Unirac, with Koley Jessen serving as additional legal counsel. Perella Weinberg Partners LP advised Gibraltar Industries on the transaction, while Polsinelli PC served as its legal counsel.
In February 2026, Gibraltar Industries sold Terrasmart’s electrical balance-of-system (eBOS) business to GameChange Energy Technologies, expanding the latter’s integrated offering for utility-scale solar projects.
The acquired business provides prefabricated electrical balance-of-system solutions that connect solar modules, inverters and downstream electrical infrastructure. According to GameChange, the portfolio has been deployed across more than 14GW of projects and includes a US manufacturing facility in Michigan.