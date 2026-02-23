Subscribe To Premium
GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

By Ben Willis
February 23, 2026
GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Fortis Energy, EBRD sign potential financing on 270MW/72MWh solar-plus-storage plant in Serbia

Lightsource bp sells 1GW Australian solar PV portfolio to Aula Energy

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

GameChange Energy will add Terrasmart’s electrical balance-of-system know-how to its utility-scale solar capabilities. Image: GameChange Energy.

GameChange Energy Technologies has acquired the electrical balance-of-system (eBOS) division of Terrasmart, a US-based provider of PV tracker, racking and wiring solutions.

GameChange Energy, whose portfolio includes the tracker producer GameChange Solar and transformer manufacturer GameChange BOS, said the acquisition would strengthen its integrated “module to grid” solutions for utility-scale solar projects.

The eBOS business, acquired by GameChange from Terrasmart’s parent company, Gibraltar Industries, offers prefabricated electrical solutions that aggregate and manage electrical infrastructure between solar modules, inverters and downstream equipment. GameChange said that with over 14GW deployed and a US manufacturing facility in Michigan, Terrasmart’s eBOS portfolio bolstered its balance-of-system offering.

The deal continues the recent trend among tracker producers of evolving into integrated solar solutions providers through strategic acquisitions of balance-of-system and other downstream technology firms.

The most high-profile example of this was former Nextracker’s buying spree of robotics, module frame, eBOS and AI companies, culminating in its rebranding as Nextpower to reflect its shift away from pure-play tracker supplier.

“As projects grow larger and timelines tighten, customers need partners that can support the full electrical path from the module through interconnection, with reliability, manufacturing depth and field-proven experience,” said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Energy. “The acquisition of the eBOS product line, including its highly experienced team, builds on our long-term strategy to deliver reliable end-to-end solutions for EPCs, developers and asset owners operating at scale.”

GameChange Energy said the eBOS division will operate as part of its broader platform, complementing its existing tracker, racking, transformer and grid-equipment offerings. Customers will continue working with the same teams and facilities, ensuring continuity of service while gaining access to expanded technical and operational resources.

“Terrasmart’s eBOS team has built a strong reputation for quality, delivery, and engineering discipline,” said Mark Gibbens, CFO of GameChange Energy. “Bringing this capability into GameChange Energy allows us to expand our support of increasingly complex projects, while maintaining our focus on the stellar customer service and execution that customers expect.”

In an article in our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power, exploring Nextpower’s rebranding, Cormac Gilligan, director of clean technologies and supply chains, at analyst firm S&P Global Energy, said he expected the trend of expanding product portfolios to accelerate in the coming years as leading players seek to grow their revenue streams beyond solar trackers only.

“Despite this large market, leading solar tracker suppliers are rapidly expanding their portfolios to serve a larger part of the total capex of utility-scale solar given the highly competitive environment,” Gilligan said.

Terrasmart was acquired in 2021 by component manufacturer Gibraltar Industries and has since pursued notable ventures, including a module-tracker partnership with cadmium-telluride PV producer First Solar. The tracker/racking part of the business will remain with the current owners.

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
The US$1 billion acquisition is being executed through Enel subsidiaries Enel Green Power North America and EGPNA Project Holdco 2. Image: Enel North America.

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

February 23, 2026
Enel has acquired an 830MW portfolio of operating solar and wind assets in the US from investment firm Excelsior Energy Capital.
Red rust forming.
Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

February 23, 2026
Intertek CEA's Joerg Althaus examines some of the most commonly found tracking and racking defects in PV power plants.
The Khavda project, announced by the Government of India in 2020, spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Image: NTPC.

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

February 20, 2026
NTPC has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat.
Solar and wind projects in Italy.

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

February 20, 2026
Microsoft met all of its electricity demand with renewables in 2025 and has said it will continue to do so through 2030.  
Shoals products at a solar project.
Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

February 20, 2026
In the last two weeks, both Shoals and Voltage have declared victory in an eBOS patent infringement case, following a ruling from the US ITC.
NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Sungrow and Huawei achieve AAA rating in new PV InverterTech bankability report

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

