GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

The eBOS business, acquired by GameChange from Terrasmart’s parent company, Gibraltar Industries, offers prefabricated electrical solutions that aggregate and manage electrical infrastructure between solar modules, inverters and downstream equipment. GameChange said that with over 14GW deployed and a US manufacturing facility in Michigan, Terrasmart’s eBOS portfolio bolstered its balance-of-system offering.

The deal continues the recent trend among tracker producers of evolving into integrated solar solutions providers through strategic acquisitions of balance-of-system and other downstream technology firms.

The most high-profile example of this was former Nextracker’s buying spree of robotics, module frame, eBOS and AI companies, culminating in its rebranding as Nextpower to reflect its shift away from pure-play tracker supplier.

“As projects grow larger and timelines tighten, customers need partners that can support the full electrical path from the module through interconnection, with reliability, manufacturing depth and field-proven experience,” said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Energy. “The acquisition of the eBOS product line, including its highly experienced team, builds on our long-term strategy to deliver reliable end-to-end solutions for EPCs, developers and asset owners operating at scale.”

GameChange Energy said the eBOS division will operate as part of its broader platform, complementing its existing tracker, racking, transformer and grid-equipment offerings. Customers will continue working with the same teams and facilities, ensuring continuity of service while gaining access to expanded technical and operational resources.

“Terrasmart’s eBOS team has built a strong reputation for quality, delivery, and engineering discipline,” said Mark Gibbens, CFO of GameChange Energy. “Bringing this capability into GameChange Energy allows us to expand our support of increasingly complex projects, while maintaining our focus on the stellar customer service and execution that customers expect.”

In an article in our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power, exploring Nextpower’s rebranding, Cormac Gilligan, director of clean technologies and supply chains, at analyst firm S&P Global Energy, said he expected the trend of expanding product portfolios to accelerate in the coming years as leading players seek to grow their revenue streams beyond solar trackers only.

“Despite this large market, leading solar tracker suppliers are rapidly expanding their portfolios to serve a larger part of the total capex of utility-scale solar given the highly competitive environment,” Gilligan said.

Terrasmart was acquired in 2021 by component manufacturer Gibraltar Industries and has since pursued notable ventures, including a module-tracker partnership with cadmium-telluride PV producer First Solar. The tracker/racking part of the business will remain with the current owners.