By Will Norman
US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

India adds 4.8GW solar cell capacity to ALMM list-II

Breaking 100GW in three years: the disruptive logic behind Tongwei’s rapid rise

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

New South Wales government invests AU$28 million in Western Sydney renewables manufacturing hub

The transatlantic opportunities for European PV equipment producers

Enel issues US$4.5 billion bond, says it ‘no longer needs’ sustainability financing

The report said that the cost of investing household energy solutions would be ‘similar to building new gas power plants’. Image: Unsplash.

Residential solar and energy storage could meet all the projected demand from US data centres over the next five years if tech companies invest in household energy infrastructure.

This is a conclusion drawn from a report by US-based electrification non-profit Rewiring America, which says that the 98GW of projected new electricity demand from AI data centres in the US could be met, and even exceeded, by investments in residential energy storage, solar and heat pumps.

Through its modelling and research, Rewiring America claims that so-called “hyperscalers”, the tech companies operating global networks of data centres, could “more than meet their total planned capacity needs” by paying for residential storage and solar PV systems across the US.

These investments would decrease peak residential electricity demand by allowing households to store and use their own power, increase grid capacity through enabling houses to generate solar power and export it to the grid, and reduce energy bills for US homes.

The report said that the cost to hyperscalers of investing in the up-front costs of household energy solutions would be “similar to building new gas power plants”, but with added benefits for consumers and households which large gas plants don’t provide.

The analysis claimed that installing rooftop solar and residential storage at the proposed scale could reduce the cost of an installation by “at least 40% … At this reduced cost, hyperscalers could pay for 30% of the cost of rooftop solar and a home battery and get capacity on the grid at costs comparable to building a gas power plant.”

Rewiring America also said that this approach would be much faster than building new gas plants, or even utility-scale renewables projects, by “order of months rather than years.”

“Electrifying households is a direct path to meeting the growing power needs of hyperscale data centres while creating a more flexible, resilient, cost-effective grid for all,” said Ari Matusiak, CEO of Rewiring America. “The household doesn’t have to be a passive energy consumer, at the whim of rising costs. Instead, it can be the hero and, with smart investment, the foundation of a more reliable and affordable energy future.”

While impressive on paper, it’s not clear that large US tech companies would make these particular investments. AI is a highly strategic and politicised business, with the US and China both forecast to vie for leadership in the sector over the next decade.

The current US government has taken a hammer to incentives for renewable energy, and president Trump called climate change a “con job” at his United Nations address earlier this week. The benefits of lowered emissions and cleaner air that the research highlights may not come into the equation.

There are also utilities, who may take issue with the expansion of residential solar and storage at the proposed scale if it significantly reduces the energy prices their customers pay.

California has seen long-running fights between the state utility system operator and its solar industry over residential solar and storage policy, particularly the net energy metering (NEM) scheme. The regulator made changes to incentivise residential energy storage and reduce repayments for self-generation with solar because the state reportedly had an overabundance of solar generation in the middle of the day. Industry figures criticised this move as an attack on solar energy and customers’ energy independence.

ai, data centre, energy storage, finance, residential pv, residential storage, rewiring america, solar pv, us

Read Next

Residential solar and storage projects in California.
Premium

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

September 26, 2025
CALSSA's Kevin Luo spoke with PV Tech Premium exclusively on the association’s complaint about slow approval practices in California.
Image: Matthew Henry/Unsplash

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

September 26, 2025
Global grids have failed to keep pace with renewable energy technologies and have become the “bottleneck of the energy transition”, according to a new policy report from the Global Solar Council (GSC).
mvs-02_cropped
Premium

The transatlantic opportunities for European PV equipment producers

September 25, 2025
An anticipated uptick in US cell manufacturing presents opportunities for European PV tool producers, says RENA Technologies’ Michael Vees.
Solar panels from a Brazilian PV project from Enel Green Power

Enel issues US$4.5 billion bond, says it ‘no longer needs’ sustainability financing

September 25, 2025
Italian energy utility Enel has issued a US$4.5 billion (€3.8 billion) bond seeking investment from “US and international” investors.
X-Elio representatives at its first operational solar-plus-storage project in the US

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

September 25, 2025
Spanish renewables developer X-Elio has commissioned its first solar-plus-storage project in the US, which comprises of 72MW solar PV.
Image: ACE Power.

100MW solar-plus-storage site submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

September 25, 2025
Developer ACE Power and Osaka Gas Energy Australia have submitted plans for a 100MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC Act.

