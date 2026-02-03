Subscribe To Premium
US and India strike trade deal, cutting tariffs to 18% in ‘strategic turning point’ for Indian PV manufacturers

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 3, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Southeast Asia & Oceania

US and India strike trade deal, cutting tariffs to 18% in 'strategic turning point' for Indian PV manufacturers

‘Difficult’ to make EU solar procurement initiatives work ‘on the ground’, developers say

Europe needs private capital to ‘step in’ to support grid expansions, industry players say

How US states are stepping up to fill the renewable energy policy void

‘Clear cooling’ of equity investment in US renewables, creating opportunities for Europe

TerraForm Power buys 1.56GW solar project in Illinois

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

US president Donald Trump said India would, in return, cut tariffs on US goods to zero. Image: Unsplash.

The US and India have announced a trade deal under which Washington will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25% and is expected to waive an additional 25% levy imposed over India’s Russian oil imports.  

US president Donald Trump said India would, in return, cut tariffs on US goods to zero and commit to purchasing US$500 billion of US products, although no sector-level details or timelines were disclosed.  

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi confirmed the revised 18% tariff rate in a post on X, describing the agreement as a step toward restoring stability and momentum in bilateral ties, but stopped short of referencing Russian oil or Trump’s assertion that India would eliminate levies on US goods.  

 Tensions escalated in May 2025 after the US announced a 25% tariff on all Indian imports entering the country from 1 August 2025, alongside an additional 25% levy linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil. 

The tariff reduction is expected to support Indian exports. While shipments to the US were hit following tariff hikes in late August, exports still rose 15.9% year-on-year to US$85.5 billion in January-November, while imports reached US$46.1 billion, according to government data.  

Clean energy manufacturers also stand to gain. Prashant Mathur, CEO of solar manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, said the tariff cut represents a “strategic turning point” for the sector.  

“India’s solar exports, including cells and modules, have already reached billions of dollars, with the US as our most important overseas market,” Mathur said. “The seven-percentage-point tariff reduction materially improves cost competitiveness, making US projects more profitable and creating new demand for high-efficiency, Made-in-India products.”  

Mathur added that the move strengthens India’s position as a credible alternative manufacturing base amid concerns around tariff circumvention by Chinese producers.  

Vikram Solar managing director Gyanesh Chaudhary described the agreement as a “structural inflection point” for India’s energy and cleantech exports, citing improved price efficiency, access certainty and long-term demand visibility.  

However, the deal may not shield all Indian solar exports. US Section 232 tariffs on polysilicon are expected to come into force, meaning portions of India’s PV exports may to face elevated duties. In addition, the US has launched antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules, imported from India, Indonesia and Laos. The investigation proposes a dumping margin of 123.04% for India, although it is ongoing and no duties have yet been imposed

The US remains India’s largest trading partner, with total goods and services trade rising more than 8% to US$212.3 billion in 2024, according to US government data. US goods exports to India reached US$41.5 billion, while services exports rose 16% to US$41.8 billion. Whether the framework can overcome political frictions now depends on the yet-to-be-negotiated details. 

AD/CVD, india, pv modules, pv power plants, section 232, solar pv, tariff negotiations, us, US-India trade deal

