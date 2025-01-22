Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

By April Bonner
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

News

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

News

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

News

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

Features, Editors' Blog

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.
The loan of US$584.5 million will be used to finance a 100MW photovoltaic (PV) system. Image: Businesswire.

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) announced two conditional commitments and one loan closing in Puerto Rico, totalling over US$1.2 billion.

On the last working day before now-president Trump’s inauguration, the LPO announced funding for three projects, which are all contracted with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), which is working to gradually replace Puerto Rico’s fossil fuel generation with renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS) through 2032 following a devastating hurricane in 2017.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The announced loan closing is for developer-operator Convergent Energy. The loan of US$584.5 million will be used to finance a 100MW photovoltaic (PV) system with a 55MW/55MWh BESS in the municipality of Coamo, Puerto Rico. It will also help fund three other standalone BESS projects, a 25MW/100MWh system in Caguas, a 100MW/400MWh system in Peñuelas and a 100MW/400MWh system in Ponce.

The DOE’s LPO also announced a conditional commitment of US$489.4 million to Pattern, a subsidiary of Pattern Energy Group, for three standalone BESS projects. The loan would be used for the 50MW/200MWh BESS in Arecibo, a 50MW/200MWh project in Santa Isabel and an 80MW/320MWh BESS and integrated 70MWac solar PV system in Arecibo.

Additionally, the LPO’s announcement included a conditional commitment of US$133.6 million to Infinigen, a subsidiary of AL-Infinigen Operating, for a 32.1MWac solar PV project integrated with a 14.45/4.76MWh BESS and a co-located standalone 50MW/200MWh BESS expansion in the municipality of Yabucoa.

If finalised, collectively, these projects would more than double the LPO’s support for utility-scale solar generation and battery storage in Puerto Rico.

Read the full version of this story on Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
battery energy storage system, department of energy, finance, loan programs office, puerto rico, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Lightsource bp's Starr solar project in Texas.

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

January 22, 2025
Counties in Texas can expect to receive tax revenue of as much as US$18.8 million by locating a 100MW solar project on their land.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

January 22, 2025
China’s total PV capacity reached 886.66GW at the end of 2024, an increase of 45.5% on 2023 when cumulative installations stood at 609.49GW.
BELECTRIC_Eekerpolder_Projekt-Tramm-Goethen-scaled-1

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

January 22, 2025
Belectric is set to build what it says will be both the largest PV project in the Netherlands and that the company has built in Europe.
Image: Terrasmart

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

January 22, 2025
The firms say their tech can “confidently” meet domestic content bonus requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
A TSE solar project.

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

January 22, 2025
TSE has raised €100 million (US$104.5 million) to support the development of seven new solar projects, with a combined capacity of 120MW.
Image-of-Sembcopr-indonesia-solar-plus-storage-site-Image-Sembcorp-LinkedIn

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

January 21, 2025
A new 50MW solar-plus-storage plant near Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, has been opened by a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered engineering firm Sembcorp.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.