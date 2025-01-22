US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

The announced loan closing is for developer-operator Convergent Energy. The loan of US$584.5 million will be used to finance a 100MW photovoltaic (PV) system with a 55MW/55MWh BESS in the municipality of Coamo, Puerto Rico. It will also help fund three other standalone BESS projects, a 25MW/100MWh system in Caguas, a 100MW/400MWh system in Peñuelas and a 100MW/400MWh system in Ponce.

The DOE’s LPO also announced a conditional commitment of US$489.4 million to Pattern, a subsidiary of Pattern Energy Group, for three standalone BESS projects. The loan would be used for the 50MW/200MWh BESS in Arecibo, a 50MW/200MWh project in Santa Isabel and an 80MW/320MWh BESS and integrated 70MWac solar PV system in Arecibo.

Additionally, the LPO’s announcement included a conditional commitment of US$133.6 million to Infinigen, a subsidiary of AL-Infinigen Operating, for a 32.1MWac solar PV project integrated with a 14.45/4.76MWh BESS and a co-located standalone 50MW/200MWh BESS expansion in the municipality of Yabucoa.

If finalised, collectively, these projects would more than double the LPO’s support for utility-scale solar generation and battery storage in Puerto Rico.

