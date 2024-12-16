Subscribe To Premium
US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

By Will Norman
Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

AMEA Power commissions 500MW solar PV plant in Egypt

Transatlantic interconnection could stabilise electricity prices and reduce curtailments – Ember

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

European solar boasts low carbon footprint and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe

Workers at Q CELLS’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in Georgia. Image: Q CELLS.

A group of US government departments have proposed a waiver on the requirements to purchase US-made solar modules for government deployments.

The Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Department of Agriculture (DOA) have proposed a temporary unavailability waiver for the Build America, Buy America (BABA) act, which set a preference for domestic content in government procurements since its introduction in 2021.

According to a listing on the government’s Made In America website, market research for the waiver “Concluded that BABA-compliant modules will not likely be available from domestic manufacturers in sufficient quantities for federal financial assistance projects in the near term.”

A statement from the Department of Agriculture forecast that there would not be a sufficient supply of BABA-compliant products until at least December 2025. The waiver would be in place until 31st December 2025.

The DOA said the waiver would allow the US domestic module industry time to grow “through the operation of market forces” while still meeting immediate solar demand.  

The waiver proposal said that there are “well-established” sourcing problems for BABA-compliant domestic modules, adding that the “administrative burden” of procurement could “diminish the use of solar projects, or, in extreme cases, deter overall participation”.

The BABA act requires that a solar module be manufactured in the US and that 55% of the total cost of its components be mined, produced, or manufactured in the US. The waiver would remove these requirements for the appointed period.

The DOE said that it had assessed the potential availability of solar cells and metal frames in the US, both of which it said will create barriers to meeting BABA demand. Solar cells comprise around 67% of a module’s cost, the DOE said, and the US is overwhelmingly reliant on imported crystalline silicon cells for its module assembly plants.

It said: “Cells will not likely be available from US manufacturers in sufficient quantities until December 2025 or later,” which would preclude products from meeting the domestic cost requirements.

Trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said the US began producing its first crystalline silicon solar cells in Q3 2024. This marks a significant moment for the industry, but the overall US landscape still relies on imports.

The DOE also said that metal frames for modules are unlikely to be available “at a significant quantity from anywhere other than China for several years”.

Mike Carr, head of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition and former DOE employee, said the waivers need to avoid giving “American taxpayer dollars” to Chinese solar manufacturers supplying the US.

“While we appreciate the balance the administration is attempting to strike by supporting swift energy deployment, American solar manufacturers will have more than enough capacity to support these projects over the next three years,” Carr said. “At the very least, the administration must impose Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions before finalising these waivers so Chinese companies assembling solar panels in the United States don’t receive American taxpayer dollars via government purchasing.”

The trade-off between fast solar deployments and the emergent manufacturing industry is a familiar pattern in the US solar industry. In particular, efforts have gathered to prevent Chinese solar manufacturers – which dominate over 85% of the global production industry – from receiving US federal manufacturing subsidies.

A bipartisan motion in the House of Representatives sought to change the IRA’s Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Credit last month. One of the representatives bringing the motion, John Moolenaar, claimed that he sought to limit the ability of companies associated with the Chinese government to access the bonus, which has been touted as one of the key enablers of a US solar manufacturing buildout.

PV Tech Premium interviewed Carr and other US industry observers over the proposals last week.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
department of energy, domestic content, domestic manufacturing, environmental protection agency, pv modules, pv power plants, us

PV-Tech-Power-41_Front-Cover-proof-2

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

December 16, 2024
PV Tech Power 41 is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology inching ever closer to commercialisation.
A new US-based solar manufacturer, NuVision Solar aims to build a 2.5GW solar cell and module plant

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

December 16, 2024
NuVision Solar, a new US-based solar manufacturer, has been formed and aims to build a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and module assembly plant in the US.
jinko-solar-panels-factory

First bids in for largest centralised module and inverter tender in China’s PV history

December 16, 2024
Opening bids for the largest centralised procurement tender in China’s PV history have come in, with 51GW each of PV modules and inverters on the table.
Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

December 16, 2024
Indonesian energy policy think tank, the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), has penned a new report stating that the country stands to gain from the influx of new solar manufacturing capabilities yet is still underutilising its generation potential.
Lightsource-bp-australia-image

Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

December 16, 2024
Solar PV developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction on a 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, and a 214MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

December 13, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar is engaged in two legal proceedings with the US government over patents and import tariffs.

