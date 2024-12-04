Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Ember calls solar PV ‘the most feasible’ in Indonesia’s energy transition

News

US renewable energy market remains robust, despite election results

Features, Interviews

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

News

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

News

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

News

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

News

SolarEdge battery closures to enable focus on ‘core solar’ and ‘solar-tied batteries’, says CEO

News

GPG Australia secures AU$2.3 billion financing for renewable energy portfolio

News

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

Transmission grid congestion could hinder renewable power deployment in Spain – DNV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Engie's 230MW Bernard Creek Solar Project in Texas. Image: Engie North America
The US has now installed more than 200GW of cumulative solar capacity. Image: Engie North America.

The US added 8.6GW of new operating solar capacity in the third quarter of this year, a record for this quarter, and began solar cell manufacturing for the first time since 2019, as the country looks to expand and reinforce its solar sector.

These are the key takeaways from the latest ‘U.S. Solar Market Insight report’, published today by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and analyst Wood Mackenzie. The report notes that solar accounted for 64% of new electricity-generating capacity added to the US grid through the third quarter of this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The report also demonstrates that the US has now installed more than 200GW of cumulative capacity, as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, with the utility-scale sector driving much of this change.

As shown in the graph below, the US now has 142.2GW of utility-scale solar capacity in operation, more than three times any of the other sectors profiled. In the third quarter, utility-scale additions accounted for 6.6GW of the 8.6GW of new capacity added, while the commercial and community solar markets saw year-on-year increases in capacity additions of 44% and 12%, respectively.

Looking ahead, the SEIA expects the US to add more than 40GW of new capacity this year, as it did last year, and expects annual installation totals to exceed 43GW until the end of the decade. Should these forecasts be realised, the solar sector alone will be able to power over 71 million homes by 2029.

Alongside the sheer growth in the scale of solar capacity in operation in the US, an increasingly large percentage of this capacity is being co-located with storage systems. SEIA and Wood Mackenzie note that, in 2023, 3GW of new storage systems were paired with utility-scale solar, more than double the capacity deployed in 2022.

Indeed, the companies expect this trend to continue in the distributed sector. As of the end of 2023, just under 12% of new distributed solar projects in the US were built alongside a storage system, and this is forecast to more than double to 28% by 2028.

The return of cell manufacturing

The report also noted that the US produced silicon cells for the first time since 2019, which the SEIA described as a “pivotal” moment for the US solar manufacturing sector. The US has sought to improve the resilience of its manufacturing supply chain in recent years, most notably through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that has sought to incentivise basing renewable energy manufacturing in the US, and a steady stream of home-made solar products will be vital if the US is to reduce its reliance on products made overseas.

Strikingly, solar module imports hit a record 15GW in the fourth quarter of 2023, double the number of panels installed in the US in the same period, highlighting the significant disparity between a sector in which there is considerable interest in new installations, overriding the hesitancy to use more overseas products.

The graph above highlights the US’ current manufacturing capacity for a number of products in both the solar and battery sectors. The report notes that the US commissioned 24GW of new module manufacturing capacity in 2024, more than doubling the cumulative installed module manufacturing capacity in the country.

While the majority of this capacity is not yet in commercial operation – notably all of the ingot, wafer, cell and battery materials manufacturing capacity is either under construction or has just been announced – realising this potential will be vital if the US is to build a more resilient supply chain.

Driven by the IRA

Undoubtedly, much of the impetus for these record-breaking deployment and manufacturing capacity additions comes from the IRA. Components of the legislation, such as the transferable nature of tax credits, has attracted new investors and brought greater liquidity to the sector, and the manufacturing space alone has seen its sector nearly quadruple since the passage of the IRA in August 2022.

Perhaps most encouragingly for the long-term health of the US solar manufacturing space, the IRA has helped spur investment in both manufacturing facilities and the creation of manufacturing jobs, suggesting that these benefits will be felt in the long-term. The graph below compares manufacturing spend in the US solar and storage sectors, alongside the numbers of jobs available in these fields, before and after the passage of the IRA.

Indeed, it is these strong economic foundations that have led analysts, including Wood Mackenzie, to suggest that the re-election of Donald Trump will not likely torpedo the US’ clean energy initiatives, despite his personal skepticism of renewable power. SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said that some of these federal financial incentives had been a key driving force behind economic growth.

“Federal solar policies and increased private investments are strengthening our nation’s energy security and creating thousands of new job opportunities for American workers,” said Hopper“The US is stepping up to take market share from foreign competitors and making sure that the jobs and economic growth from solar are benefiting American communities.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, cells, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, manufacturing, modules, reports, seia, Solar Energy Industries Association, us, wood mackenzie

Read Next

Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Credit: McDermott Will & Emery.
Premium

US renewable energy market remains robust, despite election results

December 4, 2024
PV Talk: With most US clean energy projects located in Republican states, and their economic benefits flowing to the constituents of such states, Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, says the IRA tax credits for renewables should stay in place despite next year's regime change.
Cordelio-Power-SunEast-Solar-Cordelio-Power

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

December 4, 2024
The contracts are spread across 23 large-scale renewables projects, 19 of which are solar PV projects with a combined 1.5GW capacity.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

December 4, 2024
A shift towards residential energy storage has seen Western inverter manufacturers lean into more complex, digital energy management products.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

December 3, 2024
Power from the project, which is under construction, will be sold to PGE under a 25-year contract and marketed through its Green Future Impact (GFI) scheme.
A Matrix Renewables solar project.

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

December 3, 2024
Matrix Renewables has secured financing for its 210MW Stillhouse Solar project, to be built in Bell County of the US state of Texas.
qcells georgia manufactuing

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

December 2, 2024
The DOC issued a list of companies on Friday (29th November) that it says are exporting solar cells to the US at prices below production costs, a practice known as “price dumping”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

News

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

News

Voltalia appoints new CEO

News

Upcoming Events

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.