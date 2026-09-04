Part 5: US solar manufacturing outlook to 2030 and what comes next

The situation remains less definitive further up the supply chain. US polysilicon capacity is projected to reach approximately 50GW by 2030, yet only about half of that volume, roughly 25GW, is anticipated to serve PV applications rather than semiconductor-grade production, reinforcing the shared-capacity dynamic identified in Part 1 of this series. Wafer capacity is expected to expand to around 15GW, a substantial increase from the current 5GW, though it will remain the smallest segment in the chain by a considerable margin. According to PV Tech Research, the most significant structural weakness in the US value chain is expected to emerge by 2030: the constraint identified in Parts 2 and 3 – domestically manufactured polysilicon ingots that frequently lack domestic wafering options and must be processed overseas – will not be fully addressed within the forecast timeframe.

Downstream dominance and persistent upstream gaps

The resulting supply chain by 2030 will still be downstream-concentrated: the bulk of manufacturing investment and capacity growth continues to be concentrated in cells and modules, while polysilicon and, especially, wafer capacity remain the stages most likely to require imports to complete the chain. It is also worth noting that the core value chain, polysilicon through to modules, is not the entire ecosystem. Equipment, materials and the broader supporting infrastructure that this series has not covered in detail remain comparatively underbuilt relative to the core manufacturing stages, and represent a second, less visible gap alongside the wafer shortfall. For example, you can read more about the shortfall in US-made solar glass in our in-depth report on PV Tech last week (subscription required).

Policy: the tool that built this market, and its limits

No forecast for this industry can be separated from the policy environment that has driven it, and that environment has been defined as much by risk as by support. The winners of the past few years’ policy volatility have been domestic manufacturers, who have benefited from trade protection and manufacturing credits even as the rules around them have shifted. The cost of that volatility, however, has fallen largely on developers and end buyers, who have repeatedly found themselves on the losing side of a market shaped more by trade policy than by demand.

The clearest recent example came in August 2026, when Minimum Import Pricing under Section 232 was announced – the price floor mechanism discussed on Day 2 that will extend across the entire solar value chain. MIPs are an effective short-term correction, giving domestic manufacturers room to compete against import pricing that would otherwise undercut the build-out this series has documented. But a price floor is a short-term tool, not a long-term industrial policy, and it does nothing on its own to support the deployment side of the market. The survival of the 45X manufacturing credit is encouraging for the same reason highlighted throughout this series: it is durable and directly supports the manufacturing base. What remains missing is an equivalent downstream policy to govern and incentivise renewable energy deployment, a gap made more conspicuous by the fact that solar is now the cheapest and fastest-to-deploy source of new electricity generation in terms of levelised cost of energy and, paired with batteries, is increasingly dispatchable rather than purely intermittent.

Closing the series

Across five articles, the data points to a consistent conclusion: the United States has built, and is continuing to build, a substantial domestic solar manufacturing base, concentrated most successfully at the module and, increasingly, the cell stage, with polysilicon and wafer capacity still lagging behind the ambitions implied by the announcement tracker. Manufacturers positioned in the four hub regions, particularly at the wafer stage where competition is thinnest and the gap is widest, stand to benefit most as the market converges toward the 2030 forecast.

What could derail that outcome is less a manufacturing question than a policy one: a Minimum Import Pricing regime and a 45X credit that support production but not deployment leave the demand side of the market exposed, and it is ultimately demand, not announced capacity, that determines whether the 2030 forecast in this report is realised or not. The foundation has been laid. Whether it supports a thriving domestic industry or becomes stranded capacity will depend on sustaining robust end-market demand for modules in the coming years, particularly as existing tax credits phase out and the industry transitions from policy-driven growth to market-driven momentum.

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