Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Norfund invests US$100 million in India’s Ampin for 2GW new renewable energy capacity

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Pinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Ampin Energy Transition said the investment ‘reaffirms’ Ampin’s business model and place in the Indian energy industry. Image: Ampin.

Norfund, the Norwegian government’s development finance vehicle, has invested US$100 million into Indian renewable energy company Ampin Energy Transition.

The investment, made through Norfund’s Climate Investment Fund, will support Ampin’s deployments of roughly 2GW of utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar PV and wind power projects across India, alongside supportive energy storage developments.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The money will also help to expand Ampin’s solar PV manufacturing operations in India, according to Norfund, which the firm is backwardly integrating from its main C&I and utility-scale deployment business. In April, the company opened a 1.3GW solar cell production facility in Odisha alongside fellow Indian solar firm Jupiter International.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, founder, managing director, and chief executive officer of Ampin Energy Transition said the investment “reaffirms” Ampin’s business model and place in the Indian energy industry.

“Notably, [Ampin] is now the only energy transition company in India to attract leading investors from Europe, North America and Asia,” he said. “Besides capital, Norfund also brings to Ampin a range of strategic advantages, being a global leader in energy investments, making them an ideal partner for our long-term growth.”

Norfund framed its investment around the volatile global energy market and the impact of the ongoing war in Iran. It said the issues in the Strait of Hormuz were pushing up global power prices and incentivising some governments to bet on new cheap coal generation. It said that India had 43GW of new coal power under construction.

“At a time of high gas prices, the use of cheap coal is increasing in several places around the world. That is why it is crucial that countries in economic growth gain access to capital that makes investments in renewable energy possible,” said Åsmund Aukrust, Norway’s minister of development.

Bjørnar Baugerud, executive vice president for renewable energy and head of the Climate Investment Fund at Norfund, said: “If coal power wins, it will lock the world into enormous emissions. This can be avoided if countries such as India gain access to enough risk-willing capital for profitable investments in solar and wind energy, as the Climate Investment Fund is helping to provide through this investment.”

Norfund invests in developing countries, with a focus on climate, energy infrastructure and economic growth. It is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has previously invested in projects alongside Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec in Colombia and Egypt.

UPCOMING EVENT

19th REI Expo 2026

22 October 2026
India Expo Mart, Greater Noida
Whether you're looking for new technologies, trusted partners, or fresh business opportunities, you'll find them at the 19th Renewable Energy India Expo 2026. Join 55,000+ industry professionals and 1,000+ exhibiting brands across 14 halls featuring solar, bioenergy, battery storage, and the Germany Pavilion. It's where the clean energy sector comes together to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and drive business forward.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

2 February 2027
London, UK
Returning in 2027 for its 14th edition, Solar & Storage Finance Europe will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar and storage investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info
ampin energy transition, finance, india, norfund, pv power plants

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
Cox’s 75.2MWp Chiquimulilla solar project in Guatemala, expected to generate 167,600MWh of renewable electricity annually.

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

October 1, 2026
Spanish energy and water infrastructure group Cox has secured financing for a 75.2MWp solar project in Guatemala.
An Actis solar PV project.

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

September 30, 2026
Actis has launched a new clean energy platform in India that will aim to operate more than 3GW of solar PV, onshore wind and BESS.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK