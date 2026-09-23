Price of US solar module imports up more than 40% since Section 232 tariffs

Anza notes that, between these periods, the average price of a module imported to the US has increased from US$0.27/W to US$0.38/W. Anza president Aaron Hall confirmed to PV Tech that the average price of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules sat at US$0.38/W, the price of passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) modules was US$0.385/W and the price of heterojunction (HJT) modules was a low of US$.39/W but that much higher prices have been reported.

“The industry has been preparing for potential Section 232 impacts for months, and we are now entering the most critical procurement window,” said Aaron Hall, who added that the upcoming 4 December deadline is important, but that module procurement should be planned for well in advance of this date.

“December 4 may be the effective date, but developers can’t treat it as the deadline to make a procurement decision,” Hall added. “Modules need time to ship and clear US Customs before then, and lower-cost supply available ahead of the deadline is already tightening.”

In August, Aaron Hall described the new Section 232 rules as “a very strong domestic manufacturing policy”, and today’s pricing data brings to an end a “wait-and-see” period that Anza CEO Mike Hall described to PV Tech Premium in July. Ultimately, uncertainty about the US solar supply chain and access to modules produced overseas has led to additional costs being passed on to buyers; Aaron Hall confirmed to PV Tech that “current price increases definitely are a result of Section 232.”

Indeed, other Anza data published today shows that post-4 December quotes for module prices are up “about 15%”, suggesting that this increase in prices will continue beyond the start of December. The company makes a number of recommendations alongside its latest data, including for buyers to prioritise purchasing from domestic manufacturers and seek components and products that can clear US Customs before 4 December.

The high prices in the US compare to lower module prices in Europe. Figures from sun.store’s pv.index show that back contact (BC), full black and monofacial TOPCon module prices all fell between July and August, while bifacial TOPCon modules saw a month-on-month price increase.