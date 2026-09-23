Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Price of US solar module imports up more than 40% since Section 232 tariffs

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The average price for an imported module reached US$0.38/W, according to Anza. Image: Dimension Energy.

The median price for solar PV modules imported to the US has increased by more than 40% since the imposition of tariffs set under Section 232 by the Trump administration in August.

This is according to the latest data from Anza, which compares average price data for imported modules prior to the new Section 232 rules and prices for modules purchased since 7 August, which are expected to be delivered after 4 December, the date at which the minimum import prices introduced in the new Section 232 rules will take effect.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Anza notes that, between these periods, the average price of a module imported to the US has increased from US$0.27/W to US$0.38/W. Anza president Aaron Hall confirmed to PV Tech that the average price of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules sat at US$0.38/W, the price of passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) modules was US$0.385/W and the price of heterojunction (HJT) modules was a low of US$.39/W but that much higher prices have been reported.

“The industry has been preparing for potential Section 232 impacts for months, and we are now entering the most critical procurement window,” said Aaron Hall, who added that the upcoming 4 December deadline is important, but that module procurement should be planned for well in advance of this date.

“December 4 may be the effective date, but developers can’t treat it as the deadline to make a procurement decision,” Hall added. “Modules need time to ship and clear US Customs before then, and lower-cost supply available ahead of the deadline is already tightening.”

In August, Aaron Hall described the new Section 232 rules as “a very strong domestic manufacturing policy”, and today’s pricing data brings to an end a “wait-and-see” period that Anza CEO Mike Hall described to PV Tech Premium in July. Ultimately, uncertainty about the US solar supply chain and access to modules produced overseas has led to additional costs being passed on to buyers; Aaron Hall confirmed to PV Tech that “current price increases definitely are a result of Section 232.”

Indeed, other Anza data published today shows that post-4 December quotes for module prices are up “about 15%”, suggesting that this increase in prices will continue beyond the start of December. The company makes a number of recommendations alongside its latest data, including for buyers to prioritise purchasing from domestic manufacturers and seek components and products that can clear US Customs before 4 December.

The high prices in the US compare to lower module prices in Europe. Figures from sun.store’s pv.index show that back contact (BC), full black and monofacial TOPCon module prices all fell between July and August, while bifacial TOPCon modules saw a month-on-month price increase.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
americas, anza, import, policy, section 232, supply chains, tariffs, us

Read Next

TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

September 30, 2026
Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK