US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

By Jules Scully
US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

Features, Interviews, News
The 73MW Luciana solar plant in California. Image: Idemitsu Renewables.

US shipments of PV modules reached a new high last year amid continued demand for new solar capacity.

That is according to the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), which revealed that 2021 module shipments increased 32% year-on-year to a record generating capacity of 28.8GW.

Shipments include imports, exports and domestically produced and shipped panels, the EIA said. About 80% of the module shipments last year were imports, mainly from Asia.

The figures reveal that 49% of the module import shipments were from China, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam; 22% were from South Korea, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates; 14% from Malaysia; and 15% from other countries.

Image: EIA.

Meanwhile, the EIA said that despite higher material costs last year, the average value of US solar module shipments was US$0.34/kWp, 11% lower than in 2020.

In terms of the destinations for modules, five states accounted for 46% of all shipments last year: California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.

According to the EIA’s Annual Electric Generator Report, the US added a record 13.2GW of utility-scale solar capacity in 2021 – a 25% increase on 2020 – despite project delays, supply chain constraints and volatile pricing.

Small-scale solar capacity deployment in the country reached 5.4GW in 2021, up 23% from 2020, most of which was installed on homes.

However, US solar installs fell earlier this year as module imports dropped as a result of the Department of Commerce’s investigation into alleged circumvention anti-dumping and countervailing duties by entities in Southeast Asia.

President Joe Biden has since declared a two-year freeze on new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia.

