Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US solar installs tumble on AD/CVD investigation, supply chain issues

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

News

US solar installs tumble on AD/CVD investigation, supply chain issues

News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

Features, Guest Blog

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

News

A very British solar renaissance

Featured Articles, Features

Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

News

Canadian Solar sells 70% stake in 738MWp of PV projects in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Residential solar was the only segment to increase its installs during Q1 2022, and did so for a fifth quarter in a row. Image: SunPower.

The US solar market experienced its worst quarter for installations since the start of the pandemic in Q1 2022, weighed down by regulatory and supply chain issues.

During Q1 2022 the US solar industry installed 3.9GWdc of solar capacity, a 24% drop from Q1 2021 and a reduction of more than half from the previous quarter, according to the US Solar Market Insight report produced by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

Utility-scale solar had the biggest drop with 2.1GWdc of installs during the first quarter of the year, its lowest number since Q3 2019.

This decline is primarily due to supply chain constraints – with the Department of Commerce’s investigation into circumvention of AD/CVD tariffs putting to a stop shipments of equipment to the US from certain manufacturers – and shipment delays that were exacerbated by trade policy disruptions during the second half of 2021.

As a result, the utility-scale segment had its lowest number of new projects added to the pipeline since 2017 and a total of 17.6GWdc or projects in development have been delayed by at least a year with 450MW of projects cancelled, according to Wood Mackenzie’s data.

Utility-scale installations in Q1 2022 (2.1GW) have not been as low since the third quarter of 2019, when less than 1.5GW was installed.

Residential solar is the only segment which had a better outcome for the first quarter of the year, installations rising for a fifth quarter in a row with a record 1.2GWdc in added capacity, a 30% increase year-on-year.

Moreover, both commercial and community solar also witnessed a decline in installations during Q1 2022, falling by 28% and 59% from the previous quarter respectively.

But this week’s announcement from the Biden administration, waiving tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asian countries for two years, will bring “relief” to the solar industry, said Michelle Davis, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

“Despite this, this announcement is expected to create approximately 2-3GW of upside potential to Wood Mackenzie’s 2022 base case outlook, assuming the global market resumes normal operations,” added Davis.

However, analysts who spoke to PV Tech have said it will “not be so easy to undo” the halted module shipments to the US and other disruptions caused by the AD/CVD, with forecasts for 2022 still lower than last year.

Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO, said: “President Biden has clearly taken notice of how drags on the industry are hampering grid resiliency. By acting decisively, this administration is breathing new life into the clean energy sector, while positioning the U.S. to be a global solar manufacturing leader.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, anticircumvention, commercial and industrial solar, community solar, seia, supply chain disruption, the solar energy industries association, us solar market insight, us utility-scale solar, wood mackenzie

Read Next

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

June 7, 2022
US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market. PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar.

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

June 7, 2022
The decision of US President Joe Biden to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years and authorise the US Department of Energy (DOE) to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies, including PV modules and module components, has been broadly welcomed by the US solar sector and industry analysts.

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

June 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.

US ROUND-UP: Pivot Energy develops community solar portfolio, Duke Energy energises first solar plant in Florida

May 25, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Pivot Energy, Duke Energy and Engie NA.

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

May 25, 2022
Supply chain woes, spiralling energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have reversed the downward trend in average business interruption (BI) claims for renewables developers, with sector-wide average business downtime days up by 38% on 2016.  

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

May 24, 2022
Canadian Solar has unveiled a new PV manufacturing strategy, bringing more upstream capacity inhouse to reduce its exposure to pricing volatility.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021