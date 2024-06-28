Utility-scale solar accounts for 6.1% of US electricity generation in April, according to EIA

These figures are also impressive compared to other forms of renewable power generation. As shown in the graph below, April saw solar generation almost exceed that of hydroelectric power, and the rate of growth in solar generation exceeded the rate of growth in the wind sector.

EIA figures also demonstrate that solar has become an increasingly important part of the US power sector. In 2022, solar accounted for 3.4% of the US’ total electricity generation, and this figure increased to 3.9% in 2023.

Notably, solar output increased from 143,797GWh to 164,502GWh between 2022 and 2023, while the US’ total power generation fell from 4,230,672GWh to 4,178,171GWh, suggesting that solar generation has been resilient at a time where power generation from other sources, notably fossil fuels, is falling.

There was similar growth in the small-scale sector in particular. The EIA figures demonstrate a 16.9% increase in power generated by small-scale PV projects, from April 2023 to April 2024, reaching 7,909GWh. Electricity generated by small-scale projects has also increased each month in the first four months of the year.

The encouraging generation figures suggests the US is an attractive space for solar deployments, which echoes the findings of a report from Ernst & Young (EY), published this week, which named the US the most attractive market for renewable investment and deployment opportunities.

The news follows a number of positive developments in the US upstream space, too. This week, Meyer Burger started commercial operations at its Arizona module plant, and NorSun announced plans to build a 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.