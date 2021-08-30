Solar Media
News

Uzbekistan inaugurates country’s first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

By Charlie Duffield
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Uzbekistan inaugurates country's first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

News

SB Energy and Mitsui unit sign PPA for 418MWp Texas project

News

US ROUND-UP: CenterPoint seeks PPA approval for 335MW of solar, RWE inks offtake deal in Texas

News

Hevel completes ‘first’ off-grid hybrid PV plant in Russian Arctic

News

Growatt releases new off-grid inverter

News

Q CELLS invests in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects by Amped Solutions

News

New South Wales receives 34GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

REZtoring solar investor confidence in Australia

Featured Articles, Features

Iraq contracts PowerChina to build 2GW of solar PV

News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, at the project’s inauguration ceremony. Image: Uzbekistan government.

Uzbekistan has inaugurated the country’s first utility-scale solar project, a 100MW site developed by Masdar.

The 100MW Nur Navoi solar project is one of a number of projects Masdar is developing in the region, with the company having won a number of tenders in recent months. In total, Masdar is developing nearly an additional 900MW of solar in the country, comprising 457MW of PV in Uzbekistan’s Sherabad district in Surkhandarya province and a further two projects, with a combined capacity of 440MW, in the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan’s minister for Energy, Alisher Sultanov, revealed plans to upgrade its existing renewable energy targets even higher than previously anticipated, with an increase in contributions from solar to 7GW.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25% of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2030,” Sultanov said.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, added: “This is a historic occasion for Uzbekistan and a proud moment for all of us at Masdar as we take this vital step in Uzbekistan’s clean-energy journey. The Nur Navoi Solar Project will play a significant role in Uzbekistan’s energy transition and in achieving its climate change objectives.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
masdar, projects, utility-scale solar, uzbekistan

